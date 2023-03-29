More pajamas? Changes may be made to the Fairfax Co. schools dress code.





Changes could be made to the Fairfax County Public Schools dress code, including one that would prohibit students from wearing pajamas or sleepwear in class. Under proposed changes to its student rights and responsibilities handbook, students would also not be allowed to wear jackets with hoods during class time or in the hallways between classes. The county revises the full guide, SR&R for short, every year. During a Zoom meeting with the school community about the proposed changes last week, Michelle Boyd, assistant superintendent of special services, said the notable changes cover several topics: dress code, substance abuse, harassment, hazing and bullying. Part of the drafted dress code includes a line that explains that clothes that cannot be worn in school include “pajamas or sleepwear, unless worn during spirit week or pajama day”. However, it does not specify what the school system considers pajamas or sleepwear. That of the county current dress code does not mention pajamas by name. “Right now our language and our communication may not be as clear, but pajama bottoms are pajama bottoms,” Boyd said during the session. “If it is clearly pajama bottoms, pajamas are prohibited, except on Spirit Day. It will be our responsibility to communicate in advance with our students and families. » The current dress code states that students who do not comply could be removed from class or subject to disciplinary action. The proposed changes also include additional descriptions of inappropriate clothing. It lists examples of prohibited clothing as things that “expose undergarments or underwear” or “depict or encourage the illegal possession or use of weapons, alcohol, tobacco, drugs [or] drug paraphernalia or other controlled substances. With respect to substance abuse, a proposed change would require parent/guardian consent for a student’s participation in an intervention program. Students are required to participate in the program for a first offense involving alcohol, marijuana, or inhalants. Other changes under consideration include a more specific definition of discriminatory harassment and making hazing a Level 5 offense under state regulations. The proposed changes also take into account Virginia General Assembly legislation that requires principals to notify a student’s parent or guardian that the student has been involved in a suspected bullying incident within 24 hours of learning of the allegation. The cellphone policy revisions would also list items such as AirPods, earphones and headsets among those that should be silenced and put away when students aren’t allowed to use their phones. The proposed changes to the SR&R are expected to be voted on in May.

