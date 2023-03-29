

18 Best Retro Sneakers for Men 2023, According to Style Experts [product-summary-view headline=” showheadline=”false”/> Generally speaking, there are two types of retro sneakers. The first is the bona fide ones whose distinguished origins date back decades ago to the 90s, 80s, or even 70s; created by legacy brands such as Nike (Blazer Mid, Air Jordon, Killshot), Adidas (Superstar, Gazelle), Vans (Old Skool, Style 36), and Puma (Super Liga), these sneaker styles have since been revived and even remixed to perform bettersans compromising their signature old-school flair, of course. The second category is the retro-inspired sneakers, produced by newer labels such as Koio, Greats, and Rothys; although they lack the heritage and history of the first kind, their vintage designcolor-blocks, side stripes, leather and suede upper, or rubber gum outsolelets them easily pass as retro sneakers to stir up a nostalgic appreciation for footwear styles back in the good ole days. Having made multiple comebacks since the 2000s, retro sneakers have thus far reached the height of popularity amongst men of all ages, which is why brands have jumped at (re)designing vintage-inspired kicks. Their unique magnetism confirms that old-school design motifs and details in retro sneakers will simply never go out of style. So if you want to cop some of that for your own, our selection of the 18 best retro sneakers for men below will prove why these oldies are goodies. Best Black Sneakers | Best Dress Sneakers | Best White Sneakers | Best Workout Shoes | Best Running Shoes | Best Leather Sneakers ” /> Skip to Content We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Best retro adidas sneakers Adidas Gazelle Shoes The best retro adidas sneakers Adidas Gazelle Shoes If Adidas hadn’t spawned this suede style with a contrasting three stripe pattern, the sneaker world as we know it today would have been a mess. Of course, we have influencers to thank: Mick Jagger in the 70s, Kate Moss in the 80s, and Beastie Boys in the 90s, to name a few. Adidas’ latest iteration pays homage to the ’90s reissue that once captured the hearts of every Brit. But, as we know for sure, it’s already a timeless cultural icon that will forever remain relevant on our shoe racks. best retro nike sneakers Nike Killshot 2 Leather best retro nike sneakers Nike Killshot 2 Leather First introduced to the world in 1979, this tennis or badminton sneaker is a Nike staple. It was brought back by J.Crew in 2009 as Killshot 2 and has since become an unexpected hit that has never left the sneakerhead radar. It has a smooth leather upper, retro rubber gum and slim construction. But the signature Swoosh stripe is what really seals its sleek style. The Best Retro Dad Sneakers New balance 990v6 The Best Retro Dad Sneakers New Balance 990v6 These dad shoes are practical, supportive and supportive, just like the old man himself. In fact, these running shoes, born in 1982, are now upgraded with a streamlined outlook and better performance to make the case for dad shoes that are damn cool. From propelling foam that helps you get back on your feet quickly to midsole cushioning that provides all-day comfort, you’ll feel like the patriarch of your home, even if you are not a father. Read more: Best New Balance shoes Advertising – Continue Reading Below The Best Casual Retro Sneakers Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes The Best Casual Retro Sneakers Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Shoes Do you miss the 80s? U.S. too. That’s why everyone was drawn to Reeboks’ sensible return to a clean, court-inspired sneaker shape. Nostalgia is strong with this one, but with lightweight EVA cushioning, all-day comfort is strong enough too. best retro football sneakers PUMA Super Liga ET Retro Sneakers best retro football sneakers PUMA Super Liga ET Retro Sneakers Now 21% off Another 80s icon through and through, the Pumas low-profile football boots captured the essence of footwear back when aerobatics were cool: versatile for training, everyday style and magazine shoots. Pumas remix looks pretty much like the OG model and is great for everything from the streets to the soccer field. best retro high top sneakers Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars high tops best retro high top sneakers Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars high tops Need we say more? These basketball shoes whose life began in 1917 with a canvas upper and rubber outsole composition still seen and used today are now enhanced with arch support and durable stitching for durable use. daily, even if you don’t dribble twice. Advertising – Continue Reading Below the most affordable AX BOXE Fashion Sneakers the most affordable AX BOXE Fashion Sneakers Under $50, comes with fast shipping and free shipping courtesy of Amazon, these breathable, walk-friendly sneakers with a recognizable old-school facade, not to mention slip-resistant technology, are ideal for guys who don’t want to shell out or thoughtful sporty retro shoes. The most comfortable Rothy’s RS01 sneaker The most comfortable Rothy’s RS01 sneaker Now 28% off Papa Pedro Pascal loves these knits (read: breathable), 100% washable, and our editors can’t help but marvel at its break-free upper, supportive sole and grippy gum outsoles. So what’s stopping you from snagging a pair of RS01s in a vintage colorway like this here? Read more: Review of Rothy’s RS01 sneakers The best retro racers Saucony Jazz Original The best retro racers Saucony Jazz Original In 1981, Saucony set out on a mission to create arguably the best running shoes. They worked with podiatrists, reduced weight, created a grippy outsole, and the result was a pair of running shoes that provided balance and could handle impact for long-distance runs. That’s about all you need to win over those runners if that lovely gradient suede upper isn’t enough. Advertising – Continue Reading Below best retro tennis sneakers On the management of Roger Center Court best retro tennis sneakers On the management of Roger Center Court The classic tennis sneaker style has been modernized by Swiss brand On Running and tennis GOAT Roger Federer. The new performance-focused design features a CloudTec midsole that provides extra cushioning and Speedboard technology placed between the midsole and upper to facilitate faster movement and improve your speed. Read more: Best running shoes The Best Retro Track Sneakers Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Trainers The Best Retro Track Sneakers Onitsuka Tiger Serrano Trainers Now 19% off This iconic tiger stripe is older than Adidas Gazelle, but you can still see it on today’s ASICS and Onitsuka Tiger shoes, making it another shoe design you’ll never forget. With a textile upper and textured sole inspired by track spikes, these performance running shoes were already tested at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, so you know they’re made to last and support. most stylish retro sneakers Peter Millar Vantage suede trainers most stylish retro sneakers Peter Millar Vantage suede trainers The colorful design is full of 70s throwback but the silhouette is timeless that pretty much sums up the paragon of retro sneakers. While you’ll fall head over heels in love with its sophisticated yet versatile style for dressing down, you’ll also love its memory foam insole and cushioning that provide ergonomic support. Advertising – Continue Reading Below better water resistant Mandatory retro racer better water resistant Mandatory retro racer Taking the form of vintage sneakers, these retro sneakers can also up your functional footwear game. It’s meticulously stitched to resist water, sits on a durable outsole that won’t drag you down, and comes with a chunky sockliner for comfort every step of the way. The Best Everyday Retro Sneakers Clarks Caravan LowWhite Combi The Best Everyday Retro Sneakers Clarks Caravan LowWhite Combi Of course, the cobbler who created the world’s first desert boots has no shortage of retro sneaker styles. And just like their signature boots, the ’70s-style Clarks Caravan Low is a great pair of everyday shoes for running errands that can keep you going for miles. The Best Retro Dress Sneakers Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Trainers The Best Retro Dress Sneakers Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Trainers Let’s not call anyone old, but for many (young) people a silhouette first introduced in 2004 is probably already considered retro. But this minimalistic leather low profile from Common Projects, which debuted just two decades ago, has beaten time and trends and is still in style, especially when you dress it up for formal occasions. Advertising – Continue Reading Below The Best Retro-Inspired Sneakers Beckett Simonon morning coaches The Best Retro-Inspired Sneakers Beckett Simonon morning coaches Beckett Simonon slapped ’70s color blocking on a water-repellent suede and leather upper that will look sharp for years to come. best retro leather sneakers Big Le Charlie best retro leather sneakers Big Le Charlie Leather sneakers are a surefire and surefire way to upgrade your style. But Charlie does more than that. Inside its sporty, footballer-approved profile, supple leather and low-profile rubber sole, these shoes also feature extra cushioning for all-day comfort. best retro skate sneakers Vans Gum Style 36 Shoe best retro skate sneakers Vans Gum Style 36 Shoe Now 20% off The same year that took Elvis away also gave us the most famous skate shoe, the Vans Old Skool, although the style didn’t hit its peak in the 90s. However, if you want to stand out among the crowd while staying true to the iconic Vans, its 1977 Style 36 gum trainers still sport the signature side stripe and retro detailing without looking too skater. men’s health Mens Health Lettermark Logo Style and business editor Maverick Li is the style and business editor of Mens Health, where he covers apparel, footwear, watches and grooming. He was previously associate commerce editor at Esquire. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

