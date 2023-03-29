From fashion to vascular surgery, Dr. Vicki Teodorescu has made every step her own

When vascular surgeon Vicki Teodorescu, MD, was growing up in a working-class neighborhood just outside of Newark, New Jersey, she said the standards for what girls like her could do were limited. “I don’t think the girls were expected to do anything,” she said.

It was assumed that once the young women graduated from high school, they would marry and start families, and “that was pretty much the end of it all,” she said. But, from an early age, she felt called to go further. She wasn’t sure what, but she knew she needed to get out and explore.

It’s an idea that’s always been there – an intuition that she was destined to break out of that mold. Teodorescu guesses it comes from his mother’s side – with their rugged, Scandinavian roots. His ancestors immigrated from Sweden in the 1880s. During the long and arduous journey, his stubborn great-grandmother insisted that the family piano make the journey with them – across the water by boat, then across the prairie in wagons, dragging this reminder of several hundred pounds from home because it was an essential part of their family identity.

Much of her mother’s family remained on Nebraska farmland. Teodorescu remembers spending idyllic summers there, going to rodeos, chasing cattle and swimming in irrigation ditches when the weather got sweltering. The women on this side of her family, she said, might have had the title “farmers’ wives,” but they played a crucial role in running things, which was often “just you versus nature. To me, that always seemed to be quite remarkable.

One of her aunts, Mabel, had left the Midwest and ended up in Atlanta, attending college and making Phi Beta Kappa—not the norm for women in the 1920s. Drawing inspiration from Aunt Mabel, as early as as she could, Teodorescu moved down the freeway to New York to launch her almost cinematic path to adulthood.

She first landed at the Fashion Institute of Technology, aiming to become a designer. And, while it may seem like miles away from her current role, “In retrospect, that was a good thing because they definitely taught me how to sew,” she said. “Even though I didn’t end up in fashion, it was a skill that worked well.”

From the fashion world, she moved to Wall Street, thinking an MBA might be in her future (interestingly, it was indeed her destiny – in 2010 she earned an MBA in healthcare from George Washington University). But early in his career, working at an investment bank underwriting bonds for city and state governments and other public entities that needed funding for parks, road repairs, and more, he something was still missing.

As she had been a good student in college and had an interest in helping people, Teodorescu decided to apply early acceptance to New York University medical school – where she joined the graduating class of 1985, a cohort she estimates to be approximately 10% female. .

Four decades later and, although the diversity of medicine has gradually increased, Teodorescu is still very much in the minority in his field. The current percentage of female vascular surgeons is about 15%, according to recent studies on gender disparities in medicine.

Once she started learning medicine, something immediately clicked. Teodorescu turned to surgery for several reasons, not least because it is a profession filled with awe and wonder in many ways. Recalling some of the procedures she observed during her first training, she recalls thinking, “Oh my god, how could anyone survive this?” But they did and do. Seeing how patients’ lives can change so dramatically was “an incredible gift.”

Vascular surgery attracted Teodorescu for similar reasons. “You walk into the operating room and someone whose legs are cold and a little blue because there’s no circulation and it’s painful,” she said. But then, “you redirect the blood, and you come out of surgery, and the foot is warm and pink, and you can put your hand in it and feel a pulse. To me, blood is the elixir of life, and if you can direct it, it’s miraculous.

Teodorescu completed residencies in general surgery and vascular surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 1991 and 1992, respectively, then served several years as chief of vascular surgery at Bronx VA Medical Center, where she instituted a clinic for the diabetic foot to combat emergency amputations for foot infection.

In 1998, she joined the Faculty of Vascular Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center. She was Medical Director of the Vascular Laboratory from 1998 to 2003, Head of the Vascular Surgery Section at Northern General Hospital from 2005 to 2010, and Director of the Vascular Surgery Residency Program from 2003 to 2010.

At Mount Sinai, Teodorescu collaborated in the development of innovative bypass techniques for patients with critically diseased distal vessels.

She started aiming for Atlanta as a place of residence when her son, Alex, moved here to attend Georgia Tech (he graduated in 2001). Through frequent visits, she was struck by the sense of community and fun that surrounded not just the school, but the town as a whole. “I said, ‘I can’t retire in New York. It’s too expensive, too cold. I don’t want to shovel snow anymore,” she said. “And I really like it here.”

Finally, six years ago, she decided once and for all to make the big move to Georgia and applied for an opening at the Atlanta VA Medical Center. But, although she didn’t get the job, her resume was given to Will Jordan, MD, who had just started as Division Chief of Vascular Surgery at Emory – a serendipitous connection that brought Teodorescu where she should be.

Now, in addition to her surgical practice and her teaching position at Emory School of Medicine, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and has recently taken up cooking elaborate meals to unwind. His most recent triumph was a Gordon Ramsey-inspired Beef Wellington this past holiday.

As for her surgical life, after all these years of practice, it’s still hard work sometimes. There is the emotional weight that all surgeons face – the life and death stakes that can arise. Additionally, since many of Teodorescu’s patients may live with chronic illnesses, there is often an element of only being able to treat the symptoms, not cure them completely, which can be a challenge.

What drives her is the mission and responsibility to improve the lives of patients in tangible ways – where those mothers, uncles, grandparents, sisters and sons can walk longer without pain and sleep through the night without have to get up. “I find small wins very satisfying,” she said.