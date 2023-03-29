I like your dress, but I don’t need the designers name

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I was at a party for a financial firm, where everyone was dressed up and had cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before a sit-down dinner and dancing. A woman stood nearby for several minutes, her back to me. When she turned around and we met our eyes, I told her that I had admired her dress and that it was a very interesting print.

She replied, thank you, it’s a (something Italian).

I’ve heard of this type of response to a compliment before, but I always thought it was kind of a joke – maybe making fun of certain types of people, like the Housewives of Wherever. I was totally unprepared for his comment and just groaned in response. My first thought was to ask her if she bought it from a thrift store, but I wisely kept that to myself.

I guess I don’t run in the right circles, so can you enlighten me on the correct reaction? Or was his statement a natural response to my comment on the print? What do I say next time but Oh?

NICE READER: Oh it’s good. What shocks Miss Manners is that you were unaware of the widespread habit of displaying brand names.

And it’s not just the rich. The makers of these brands often sell smaller, cheaper – though still overpriced – products bearing their name so that the non-wealthy can partake in this particular practice.

Moreover, the appearance of influencers has planted the idea that admiration is linked to the desire to imitate; therefore, providing you with specific information would be considered helpful. As you stated an interest in the dress, this could have been the wearers’ assumption. But that doesn’t mean you have to continue such conversations.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: From time to time, I participate in potlucks at church and with other groups. From experience I know that if I bring deviled eggs they will all be eaten. Sometimes I bring other items, whether for scheduling, logistics, or simple preference.

I also know from experience that some of the salads I bring are generally not eaten. These are dishes that I find delicious, but apparently the participants do not find them appetizing.

Is it somehow rude of me to persist in bringing offerings that I know are unlikely to be consumed? After bringing home the leftovers, I’m happy to eat them myself.

SWEET READER: Very smart – bring something nobody likes, so you can contribute without feeding anyone but yourself. Although not a violation of the rules, Miss Manners considers it a violation of the spirit of these events.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I was a guest at a dinner party where the main course was a very spicy soup. I could barely eat it. Others at the table have finished eating their portions.

Is there anything polite I could have said to the hostess because my full bowl of soup was taken off the table at the end of the meal?

NICE READER: Like what?

Couldn’t finish it? (Obvious.) Too spicy? (Rude.) I have a weak stomach? (Too graphic, not to say alarming.) Yum? (Dishonest and unbelievable.) Am I full? (So ​​- no dessert?)

Miss Manners can only hope your hosts have the good manners not to look into your soup plate and comment on the contents.