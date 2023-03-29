Volleyball Announces New Director of Operations – University of South Carolina Athletics





COLOMBIA, South Carolina – Head Coach Tom Mendoza has announced the addition of Madelyn Cole to the coaching staff. She will serve as director of volleyball operations heading into the 2023 season. Along with a fulfilling playing career, Cole served on three Division I coaching teams prior to her move to South Carolina. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to add Madelyn to our staff,” Mendoza said. “She is determined to succeed at the highest level and will be a valued member of our staff and a great mentor to our student-athletes.” In her final role, Cole spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach at Oral Roberts University. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at Butler University, assisting with scouting operations and on-field development with passers. During her student-athlete career, Cole was a two-time Big East champion and an NCAA Tournament participant at Creighton University from 2018-2019, where she was a starter for two years at the setter. Cole was named to the All-Big East team in both seasons and was an AVCA All-American honorable mention in 2019. She spent her freshman and sophomore seasons as a starter for Marshall University, making the Conference USA All-Freshman team. Her first coaching role after her playing career was in 2021, as a graduate assistant at Providence College. With the Brothers, she coordinated weekly training schedules, assisted with scouting, and engaged in athlete development on and off the field. While at Providence, Cole was named the recipient of the 2021 AVCA Diversity Award. I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to work with everyone here in South Carolina,” Cole said. “I look forward to contributing to the program, the university and the community. Originally from Dallas, Texas, Cole received his bachelor’s degree in healthy lifestyle management from Creighton University.

