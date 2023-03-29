Men’s tennis hosts Philly Foe Temple for a midweek match on Wednesday





PHILADELPHIA CREAM The University of Pennsylvania, No. 60 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, are looking to keep their home winning streak intact against Philly, foes Temple, on Wednesday afternoon from Hamlin Tennis Centers / Hecht. Penn has won 19 straight home games since the spring of 2021, including an 11-0 mark last season. Penn vs. Temple Wednesday, 4:00 p.m.

Series Information All-time series: Penn leads 28-1

Last meeting: January 26, 2022 (Penn, 6-1) Overview of Penn Penn ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over Charlotte at the Hamlin Tennis Center on Sunday. The doubles teams Zachary Lim / hard parikh And Manfredi Graziani / Aditya Gupta each had wins for Penn, giving the Quakers a 1–0 lead in the game. Graziani, Gupta and Parikh then added singles wins, with Edouard Graziani adding Penn’s final victory of the game by dominating 6-0, 6-0. For the spring, the Quakers have a 55.8 winning percentage in singles matches, with a 20-9 record from the trio of Kevin Zhu Gupta and (Manfredi) Graziani. Overview of the temple The Owls are 16-2 this year, winning 16 straight matches, but have only played five away matches, suffering both of their losses in those fixtures. Both of those losses came to VCU and Yale, the latter of which Penn beat 4-1 on Feb. 17. The top four in Temple’s singles rotation (Marin Delmas, Leo Raquin, Louis Gorregues, Grégoire Barety) are combined 46-11 this spring. The doubles team of Raquin and Thibault Frumholz is 13-3, including a 7-0 mark at No.1. Barety and Delmas are 10-4 as a duo, with a 6-4 mark at No. 1.

