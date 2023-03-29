CR Fashion Book’s Epic Casting, ELLE’s New Issue, Calvin Klein Taps Jung Kook

43

CR Fashion Books The Mother Nature-themed issue has arrived

Karlie! Lisa Rina! Za! Emma Chamberland! always on the money CR Fashion Book released its 22nd issue, Spring ’23, and between casting, styling, and photography, you can be sure every fashion student will be snapping it up off the cuff at Casa Magazines as soon as it hits newsstands April 13 for tear it up for moodboarding purposes. In total, editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld tapped eight cover stars of the moment, as well as the likes of Peter Pan and Wendy star Ever Anderson and regular champion Abby. And as for the last CR Men, British actor Harris Dickinson received the cover honor. The issue itself delves into eco-conscious themes and nature, such as Karlie Kloss’ tribute to activist and passionate fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, styled by Roitfeld herself and photographed by Emma Summerton . “It’s time to think about our legacy, not just as what we will be remembered for, but how future generations can benefit from it,” Roitfeld said in a statement. “I hope this number will remind us that nature doesn’t last forever if we don’t all act now.” See the covers above and below:

They the very first Impact Issue has arrived

For its next edition, the inaugural issue Impact, SHE reunited its class of 2023 changemakers. The lineup includes Keke Palmer, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, climate activist Xiye Bastida, designer Elena Velez, athlete Allyson Felix, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. The diverse and inspiring group also includes first daughter Ashley Biden, who was photographed for the magazine by Celeste Sloman. The social worker, activist and philanthropist speaks candidly to Kayla Webley Adler on a range of topics, from criticizing her family to navigating in the public eye. Biden also told the magazine how EMDR therapy helped her follow her late brother Beaus’ battle with brain cancer, and why it sparked in her a desire to open up a wellness space for women. affected by trauma in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia. EMDR worked wonders for me when it came to my brother’s death, she says. I was able to get great treatment, and so I was able to take some of these things that I learned in therapy and use them as well… If you have money and something happens, you can go see the best therapist you can find. This does not happen for people who live in poverty.

Read the issue’s front page, featuring all the women featured, right here.

Jung Kook joins Calvin Klein as ambassador

Much to the delight of K-pop fans everywhere, Calvin Klein has announced BTS member Jung Kook as their newest global brand ambassador. The singer-songwriter makes his debut for the brand in images shot by Park Jong Ha, showcasing enduring classics like 90s straight jeans and Body jeans, as well as an oversized denim jacket and a cool logo white t-shirt. Jung Kook called the moment “very special” as a lifelong fan of the brand. “My music is my way of communicating with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand,” he added.

The Museum of Arts and Design Announces MAD About Jewelry 2023

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) has shared details of its upcoming annual benefit show and sale of contemporary jewelry. This year, the 23rd edition of the popular event will see 50 artists from 20 countries showcase their work at the museum located at 2 Columbus Circle in what has become the ultimate pop-up boutique experience for design and accessories scholars. In addition to the exhibit and sale, MAD is preparing to honor its 2023 MAD About Jewelry award winners: Alexis Bittar, CFDA founder of the eponymous luxury jewelry and accessories brand; Linda Fargo, senior vice president of fashion and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman; and Sam Broekema, editor of Only natural diamonds. The trio will be reunited, along with the aforementioned global designers, at a benefit evening on Tuesday, April 25. The sale and show will run until April 29 for more information, see madmuseum.org.

The Cinema Society hosted the New York screening of turn the gold

Guests gathered at the Roxy Cinema last night to escape the rainy Monday night weather and be transported back to the gritty but glistening 1970s, thanks to the new film Gold spinning. Based on a true story, the film follows Casablanca Records founder and groundbreaking producer Neil Bogart, who propelled Donna Summer, Kiss, Bill Withers, Village People and Gladys Knight to worldwide fame despite his fair share of hardships and tribulations. . For last night’s screening, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who plays Bogart, was in attendance, along with stars Jay Pharoah, Matt Greiner and Michael Rubin. spin the gold director Tim Bogart, Neil’s son, and producers Jessica Martins and Chris Torto were also joined by a crowd that included icons of the past, present and future such as Ray Simpson (frontman of The Village People), Valerie Simpson , Mark Goodman, Shoshana Bean, Lena Hall, Michael Mayer, Diane Paulus, Bryan Batt, Krysta Rodriguez, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Danny Strong, Jonah Feingold, Elsie Hewitt, Simon Kirke, Corey Mach, Emma O’Connor, Jo Ellen Pellman , Erica Reid, Loree Rodkin, Mariah Strongin, Joy Suprano, Maureen Van Zandt, Sam Vartholomeos, Alina Baikova, Daniel Benedict, Ashley Haas, Fern Mallis, Timo Weiland and Andrew Saffir, founder of the Cinema Society.











