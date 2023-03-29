Men’s blazers, suits and sports jackets, when to wear them and what styles work?

Knowing the difference between a suit jacket, sports jacket and blazer, and when to wear each of the styles, seems like an enduring fashion challenge for men.

In truth, there’s not much to separate them unlike, say, a tracksuit and a tuxedo. The differences are at best subtle but significant. While one will see you through most formal occasions, another will add a nod to otherwise casual jeans.

Today, there’s often little to distinguish between the three, so knowing which one to wear and when will keep you ahead of the crowd.

Suit jacket

Shawn Mendes wearing a mulberry-toned three-piece suit at the 2020 Grammy Awards. APE

A suit jacket is, as its name suggests, the clothing component of a two or three piece suit. By definition, it is made of the same material as the pants. It’s relatively formal but can vary from a loose, wrap-around cut, as seen at the recent Dior Spring/Summer showcase, or very structured and fitted, as shown at Saint Laurent.

A suit jacket has two or three buttons with a flat, notched collar. Whatever the cut, it will always fit one way or another, even the unlined linen suits from Italy which are a master class in construction. With no lining to hold it all together, the jacket has to be cut to perfection to keep its shape.

Although there are no rules to say that a suit jacket cannot be worn with different pants, such as jeans, it could mean that the jacket will wear differently than the pants. Since suits are expensive, it pays to take good care of both pieces.

A standard office suit is usually made of lightweight wool which is effective in keeping the wearer warm in winter and cool in summer. While this is sufficient for many occasions, including weddings, a good rule of thumb is that the more formal the occasion, the darker the suit color should be. One would never, for example, wear a pale seersucker suit to a funeral unless the deceased specifically requested it.

The suit is to men what the LBD is to women, a must-have security that can be worn at many events. Change shoes and tie and you’re good to go.

blazer

Austin Butler wears a white blazer to an Elvis screening. Reuters

A blazer is an item in its own right and will always be a more casual alternative to a suit jacket. It’s not meant to be worn as a matching look, so the fun is in what and how to mix it up. Take Dolce & Gabbana, for example, which recently offered a lavishly embellished blazer worn with distressed jeans to make it more casual.

With its roots in the British Army in the early 19th century, when it was a rather formal double-breasted six-button blazer, the blazer was later adopted by rowing clubs, which scaled it down to a simple two-button chest with bright colors added. and scratches. A good rule for wearing a blazer with panache is to mix it with its opposite. While Dolce & Gabbana mixes embroidery and ripped denim, cargo pants and trainers also look great with a blazer in dark tones.

sports jacket

Former US President John F Kennedy and his brother Robert both wear sports jackets, while their brother Ted wears a suit. Alamy

A heavier variation of the blazer, the sports jacket has very different roots. For years, men wore what was known as a morning jacket, which was a hip-fitting jacket worn with mismatched trousers. It was filming dress, a pastime of the landed gentry, and over time it evolved into the Norfolk Jacket, a rugged but tailored jacket in heavy tweed or worsted wool which was accompanied by a belt.

Both practical and very stylish, this attractive outdoor jacket with old money accents has also been adopted by men from all walks of life. It soon lost the waistband but retained some of the original elements, including suede inserts to reinforce the elbows and pleats at the back for ease of movement.

Most are usually found in herringbone, tweed and flannel, and sometimes, but not always, come with a chest patch pocket.

The sports jacket is the most casual of the three and has now largely lost its connection to the outdoors. During its Spring/Summer showcase, Thom Browne opted for a very playful approach, layering several sports jackets on top of each other, clashing with the ice cream shades of tweed. Loose and boxy, and worn with ankle-cut trousers, it was the welcome update the sports jacket was waiting for.

Updated: March 29, 2023, 11:03 a.m.