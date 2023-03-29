VIDEO: ‘Miniature Fashion’ workshop for dolls draws good attendance at Langley City Library





“An Introduction to Miniature Fashion Design and Alterations” drew more than 20 people to the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library to try their hand at making doll clothes and stuffed toys on Saturday March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A plush toy was set up for custom handmade clothing during an “Introduction to Miniature Fashion Design and Alterations” at the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library on Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Jenn (left) worked on fixing ‘Beaky’ a popular stuffed toy, while an amused Sharon (centre) helped her daughter make clothes for a ‘naked’ Ken doll during an introductory workshop at the Miniature Fashion Design and Alterations held at the Langley City Branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library on Saturday March 25th. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some examples of hand-made doll clothes at an ‘Introduction to Miniature Fashion Design and Alterations’ workshop which drew more than 20 people to the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library on Saturday March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) “An Introduction to Miniature Fashion Design and Alterations” drew over 20 people to the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) to try their hand at making clothes for dolls and stuffed toys on Saturday March 25. It was an opportunity for anyone aged 10 and over to learn the basics of hand sewing to make clothes for dolls, stuffed animals, action. figurines or miniature figurines. At a table in an arts and crafts room in the library that was close to capacity, Rosetta, who grew up in Langley City, was measuring fabric for a small movable wooden figure on a stand. “It’s for my model,” Rosetta explained. “I want to draw her.” She uses her dummy as a model to hone her drawing skills, Rosetta explained, and she wanted to practice drawing folds of fabric on the figure. Langley City’s Rosetta was making clothes for her mobile artist dummy during an “introduction to miniature fashion design and alterations”. He drew more than 20 people to the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library to try his hand at making clothes for dolls and stuffed toys on Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) At another table, Damian from Brookswood, with the help of his father Adam, was working on a stuffed toy. “He wants to make his bear into pants,” Adam remarked. “And a shirt,” Damian added. Elsewhere, another parent, Jenn, cared for “Beaky” a stuffed bird who needed some repair work before she could create clothes. “He looks very fashionable,” Jenn remarked as her daughter outfitted Beaky in a tailored sweater. At the same table, Lily and her mother Sharon were working on a Ken doll that had nothing to wear. “He needs clothes,” Lily explained. “He’s been naked for many years,” Sharon laughed. “He had shorts. We don’t know what happened to them. » Library programmer Van Trieu described the beginner-friendly sewing and design tutorial as something that allowed participants to get in “and let their creativity run wild” with the sewing supplies provided. “They can actually come and design clothes for their dolls,” Trieu told the Langley Advance Times. Library programmer Van Trieu was thrilled to attend “An Introduction to Miniature Fashion Design and Alterations” at the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library on Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Trieu was pleased with the turnout and hinted that another workshop might be a possibility. “We’re kind of wrapped up,” she smiles. “Maybe we’ll start over. We will see.” Heather Scoular, FVRL’s director of customer experience, called the response “very good”, adding that it was great to see parents and children bonding. As to whether the fashion event could be repeated by the library, Scoular said “we will assess that.” Other photos from the day can be viewed online at Langley Advance Times Facebook Page. READ ALSO: A newer and larger library for Willoughby is part of the plans for the leisure center in Langley READ ALSO: Storytime Comes To Life At Langley’s Second Park Got a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com



