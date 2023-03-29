These Hawaiian fashion statements were born out of necessity





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — A fabric woven into Hawaiian fashion history was born out of necessity. A lack of fabric to make shirts and shorts forced families working on the plantation to get creative. They used bags of rice. There wasn’t a lot of fabric around, or the people working on the plantation didn’t have the money to go out and buy fabric, said Andy Reilly, professor of fashion design and merchandising at the University. from Hawaii to Manoa. Reilly has just started a research project on rice sack clothing and the people who made it. I love that it’s part of Hawaiian history and tradition and the people who lived here, he said. He’s also looking for another fabric sewn in Hawaii’s past and present: the palaka print. Coming from Europe, it was introduced to sailors. And then it became part of the plantation heritage because many different uniforms used the palaka print for their uniforms, he said. UH offers palaka-print shirts and items made from original rice bags in its 10,000-piece historical costume collection. But Reilly wants to interview people who have it in their closets, especially if there’s a special story to go with the piece. If it’s something your grandmother made, your grandfather wore, I think there’s more to cherish there and more to understand, rather than something you buy on sale and that you’re just going to throw away, he said. Nowadays, you can find fakes, but the fabric of real rice bags is not easy to find and designers are looking for what is left. This is another area he studies. I’ve looked on eBay or Etsy or online auctions, and they’re bringing in a lot of money, Reilly said. I’m really curious to see why it’s coming back into fashion and how people are using it today. If you have a bag of rice or a printed palaka story to tell, contact Reilly at areilly@hawaii.edu or call his office at (808) 956-5061. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/03/29/rice-bag-shorts-palaka-shirts-these-hawaii-fashion-statements-were-born-out-necessity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related