Gucci opens designer clothing store in downtown St. Johns





Gucci announced the opening of its designer clothing boutique in Jacksonville on March 24 at the St. Johns Town Center. The fashion and luxury goods brand headquartered in New York City has renovated tenant space in the former Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics space at 4813 River City Drive, #143. Dimension One Inc. of McDonough, Georgia, near Atlanta, was the contractor for the $1.5 million interior modification for a 4,561 square foot space. The city issued a permit on August 24. Gucci said the store offers men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches and eyewear. Gucci said the store offers men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches and eyewear. Gucci Customers can explore a curated selection of leather goods and accessories, including Jackie 1961 handbags and sandals as well as the Gucci Cruise 2023 collection, first shown in May 2022 in Puglia, Italy, according to the release. of March 28. There is a restored marble facade and interior design with marble flooring. The store is flanked by built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets, while newly designed shelves inspired by classic brass designs gracefully accommodate various product categories. Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci claims to be one of the world’s leading luxury brands. After the House’s centenary, Gucci is moving forward by continuing to redefine luxury while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship and innovation. Gucci says the store is framed with built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets, while newly designed shelves inspired by classic brass designs gracefully accommodate various product categories. Gucci Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages fashion, leather goods, jewelry and eyewear houses. Gucci America Inc. is based in New York. Guccio Gucci SpA is based in Italy. Gucci.com describes its merchandise. Gucci products represent the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship and are unrivaled for their quality and attention to detail. The search finds 100 Gucci stores in the United States, including about 10 other stores and three outlets in Florida. The shoes are on display at the Gucci store in downtown St. Johns. Gucci The closest Gucci stores to Jacksonville are in The Mall at Millenia and one outlet in Orlando. The city issued a permit on May 18 to combine four existing spaces, including Lush, into one larger space for a tenant at that corner. The St. Johns Town Center store is in the southern part of the mall where Nordstrom, Tommy Bahama, Tiffany, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Swarovski, LOccitane, RH, Tory Burch, Apple and other high-end retailers operate. Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci claims to be one of the world’s leading luxury brands. Gucci The plans indicated retail space for handbags, watches, jewelry, luggage, sunglasses, men’s and women’s shoes and belts, beauty products, and other items in the store. Lush moved nearby. The Gucci Ophidia GG Large Tote Bag retails for $1,650, according to the Gucci.com website. Gucci America of New York is the owner of the St. Johns Town Center store. Atmosphere Design Group of Valhalla, New York, is the architect. Atelier Fantetti from Italy is the design consultant. Simon Property Group of Indianapolis is the owner. Gucci opens as Michael Kors closed its designer clothing and accessories store on March 10. The Gucci store in downtown St. Johns on March 27. Photo by Mike Mendenhall

