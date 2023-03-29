Eos: It’s time for men’s shaving cream to evolve beyond macho clichés





A gorilla bursts into the scene, the Kool-Aid Man, and punches him in the face. “Ugh, this guy is such a tool,” the simian said in a female voice, before recommending Eos. In the end, maybe guys who want shaving cream are less inclined to live out an Ernest Hemingway fantasy, and more interested in what women are supposed to care about: soft, hydrated skin. The latter is not a detail that men’s skincare brands often highlight. We grew up in a world where they focused on sex appeal instead (think Chopped) combined with a pastiche of sharp cheekbone stereotypes, clean suits, extreme sports (think Gillette). Things have since changed. Gillette is so sorry about all of this now, and we have broader ways of defining masculinity. Calvin Klein is an excellent example of this, with its collaboration with Jungkook to a sublime work featuring a tap-dancing Savion Glover grappling with Nas’ reflections on hope. But we’ve still come a long way to get to a place where advertising can openly concede that men might want to hydrate after shaving and not worry about smelling mahogany. That these same codes are used here as foils, and not as selling points, constitutes a small cultural triumph. That a woman (okay, dressed as a gorilla at one point) delivers the final product is also remarkable. Historically, women make these male-centric buying decisions, something the industry has known since the pre-Mad Men days. Cutting through the pretenses and accepting this reality is another big deal that shouldn’t be that big of a deal. It is an open recognition of the existence of men who are no longer threatened by this. Yeah, a woman makes that choice for him. And it won’t be a difficult choice. In the two advertisements, it is not transcendent. It is simply enough. “We believe Eos can appeal to male-identifying consumers by continuing to build on our distinctive style of bold, convention-defying marketing,” said Soyoung Kang, CMO of the brand. “We have found immense success and extreme growth in our women’s business by moving away from the way things are usually done in the skincare industry and emphasizing fun, speed and reality with the how the brand speaks and engages with its community.” “Unmanhandle Your Face” will stream on OTTs like Netflix. We best remember Eos for the time he asked the world for his pubis. But he really hit the charts when he created a limited-edition product line based on a viral TikToker video. Last year, the brand’s household penetration rate increased by 37%, “despite spending 3 to 1 on marketing”. The UltraProtect line, which represents the first of its male-focused products, comes in fragrance-free Blue Surf, Fresh Woods and Sensitive. It comes as the men’s skincare segment is expected to grow 25% over the next three years, with particularly strong interest among Gen Z consumers.

