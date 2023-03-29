This Bronx designer brings a fresh take on fashion with her instantly recognizable handbags





Creator Ashley Ciriaco (@madebyciriaco) believes fashion should be luxurious while helping people feel like themselves. That’s why she launched the accessories brand CIRIACO, which makes iconic and instantly recognizable handbags that manage to be chic, playful and totally functional. With his assistant, Amani Nowell (@theitgir1), Ashley works hard to create cutting-edge fashion perfect for any occasion. Ashley has dreamed of becoming a fashion designer since she was a child, watching in awe as her grandmother hemmed and mended clothes, making them look like new. What actually got me into design was seeing my grandmother sew little things like a hole here, or helping my mother hem pants, she recalls. The designer was also inspired by TV shows like It’s so ravenwhich featured fun and funky fashion with a black woman in the lead. It’s so raven really inspired me because you don’t see a lot of black women being the main person on the show, Ashley notes. It was mostly like, Oh my god, I can’t wait to dress like this. Ashley stumbled upon the design of her signature bag by accident, while doodling absently. What influenced this shape was actually the crescent moon, she says. So literally I was just drawing the moon and not paying attention so I just drew a full circle. After that, I was like, Oh, let’s just keep going. Ashley designed the bag to be funky and functional and it immediately took off. I came with the Ashley bag to fit over your shoulder so it wouldn’t slip, she notes. We started with 15 bags and from there it went viral on Twitter. I received a call saying that my mark was on the Beyoncs site. I was just like, Wow! She really knows who I am. Thanks to social networks. That’s honestly why I’m here today. Ashley’s assistant, Amani, describes the Ashley bag as fun and sophisticated. The Ashley bag is my favorite, she says. You can use it in all your outfits. Amani has worked with Ashley since the beginning and remembers the emotion the duo felt upon seeing their first shipment of handbags. In our warehouse, we were opening it for the first time and I started crying, because it was so exciting, recalls Amani. I was so happy for her. I love him so much. Sometimes Ashely still can’t believe CIRIACO has been so successful. But other times, the creator feels his destiny. [Im] still in shock to this day. Obviously, I had little moments where I cried with excitement, but it’s also surreal because that’s what I wanted since I was little, she concludes. Things happen for a reason. More from In The Know: Levi’s faces backlash after announcing it will use AI to ‘increase the number and diversity’ of models This Coach shoulder bag is the one luxury accessory you’ll use every day and it’s 70% off A Little Caesars employee demonstrates how the pizza chain’s famous ‘Crazy Bread’ is actually made Diver Films Exact Moment Shark Sense Her Nearby: ‘Watch His Eyes Change’ Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

