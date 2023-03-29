Clowncore fashion trend of 2023: clown pattern

This year is announced under the sign of the fashionable clown, and it is quite theatrical. Christopher John Rogers kicked things off with his Pre-Fall 2023 collection, where the designer unveiled a magical ivory white clown costume, filled with silk flowers for added drama. Now, the clown theme has apparently reached its sartorial peak: it was literally ubiquitous during the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris. Dior presented a fancy clown collar inspired by the wardrobe of Josephine Baker, while Armani Priv devoted itself entirely to sparkling harlequin prints and motifs. Chanel’s top hats and decorative bows evoked the fantasy of a cheerleader. Even the Marnis Fall 2023 show, which took place in Japan, hinted at the absurd, high-volume shapes and silhouettes of classic character attire.

A look from Christopher John Rogers’ Pre-Fall 2023 collection. courtesy

For those unfamiliar, Pierrot, the classic pantomime character linked to the Italian troupe of 17th-century performers in Paris, is perhaps the most fashionable clown of all time, with a long history of designer references, John Galliano to Vivienne Westwood. I love the wide range of emotions the characters can portray, Rogers says of the clown costume in her recent collection. We’ve done this silhouette before in the 009 collection, but in a multicolored pink silk georgette, and I thought it would look great in a fabric with more articulation like a silk taffeta. I always look to stock characters like Pierrot for inspiration, and we thought adding fabric flowers to the center front would be a nice addition.

Cool brands in the know are everywhere clowns as a concept. Consider Predict , who has repeatedly reinterpreted the iconoclastic clown costume. Similarly, the unisex hosiery brand TYT create magical clown print tights and skirts in a rainbow of colors with quirky faces that are as funny as they are scary. When designer Sasha Marie Bell came across a Jack in the Box at her boyfriend’s house in Italy, which had been passed down from generation to generation, she knew she had to do something about it. It was a change from the usual routine of scanning images to create our tights, she confesses. By incorporating a physical object into our process, we were able to add an extra personal touch and connect on a deeper level with the past, which I think makes our clown pieces even more special.

Trendy clown patterns are definitely nothing new. In fact, the earliest known clowns date back to the Fifth Dynasty of Egypt, around 2400 BC. Since the character is so closely tied to his uniform, it has served as styling inspiration for centuries. Some of the most memorable moments include Westwood experimenting with harlequin prints in 1989, and long before that artists like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury wore clown-inspired outfits. There’s been an explosion of clownish fashion on the catwalks in 2021, and it’s only gotten stronger and slightly weirder since.

David Bowie during his last performance as Ziggy Stardust in London, England in October 1973. NBC

Bell noticed a surge in interest in clowns in 2020 and was quick to jump on it, with skin-tight tights and skirts printed with mysterious allusions to the character. It’s a move about having a good time and standing out from the crowd, which is what makes it so fun, she says. If you’re wearing one of our clown pieces, prepare for curious stares, but also be prepared to embrace your inner circus artist and have a cheeky time.

The look is certainly not without the influence of TikTok. In the midst of COVID-19, many maximalist fashion enthusiasts on the platform have fully embraced clowncore, which is exactly what it sounds like: outfits celebrating the clown aesthetic. Kelley Heyer was one of the most popular designers known for This in particular: During the peak [of the] pandemic, all my acting work stopped and I felt like I had no creative outlet, she says. I took to social media and found great fun in sharing my wardrobe and style online. I found myself leaning more into fashion performance. How far can a look go before it becomes a theatrical costume? Isn’t every outfit we wear some form of costume anyway? I was really inspired by some sparkly party hats I found online and created looks with them and called them clowncore. Then, over the next few months, I saw that word and that style start to take off.

But why, in 2023, has the clown become fashion’s greatest muse? Maybe it’s a reaction to the other side of the rigid minimalism that we now see so often. The pandemic has undoubtedly spurred the revival of a purely expressionist and maximalist style, and this has also been reflected on the catwalks of some labels. With that, however, comes the opposite end of the spectrum. People are looking for sensible, wearable pieces that still have personality but also allow you to blend in more, as evidenced by the excitement around Phoebe Philos’ triumphant return to design. Bottega Veneta recently swapped colorful leathers and sequins for flannels and blue leather jeans, and Miu Miu and Valentino stepped up neutral tones and everyday appeal. The clown, as he is, looks like a quick and tough, heartbreaking reaction of total expression and humor to all that is basic. It’s a bit quirky, very wacky and definitely attention grabbing.

Heyer also thinks it’s creative expression in its own right, and maybe even a little shock value. There’s nothing subtle about clowns, she says. I think people are done hiding. We have spent so long in isolation over the past few years, it has given us time to reflect on who we are. Putting together these practically ridiculous outfits is a way of saying look at me, this is who I am. She adds: The world is scary right now, I see the rise of clowncore as our desire to be silly and opulent and witty as things go dark around us. We need to find joy somewhere, and I think putting on those clothes, that clown costume, gives us permission to be a character and express our own joy.

Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Neilson Barnard

Perhaps what says the most about the rise of clowns in fashion is that even celebrities are getting into gaming. Take, for example, Harry Styles, who wore a rainbow of harlequin checks over a sparkly low-cut jumpsuit at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. Some stylists think the impending recession is the reason: we are slowly coming out of the pandemic, people are looking for a sense of lightness, says fashion stylist Shea Daspin . With the economic downturn, a shot of nostalgia in the form of fun and innocent childhood memories such as the circus or clowns is becoming increasingly popular and lifting people out of the dark fog that we have known since 2020.

Either way, unlike many runway trends, dressing like a clown is incredibly accessible: to achieve the clown aesthetic without breaking the bank, all you need is an oversized detachable collar and at least something with polka dots, checks, or a harlequin pattern, the bigger the better, adds Daspin.

The Pierrot-inspired rising heroes of our wardrobes work a bit like absurd views on maximalism, and that’s clearly something we’ve been working on. Why not laugh at fashion when everyday life seems a little scary, or even worse, boring?