Kate Middleton wore unique yellow dress in Sweden – but some fans called it ‘vile’





In 2018, while pregnant with Prince Louis, who is now four years old, Kate Middleton stepped out in Sweden donning a yellow floral dress. The long dress was from fashion brand Erdem, which the Princess of Wales frequently wears as a royal.

Kate and William, who were then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posed with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel during their visit to the country. The princess wore a yellow gold floral print Erdem “Stephanie” dress, which she hasn’t worn since that occasion in January 2018. The description reads: “Erdem ‘Stephanie’ dress in a floral print silk crepe de chine in a yellow gold hue. “The pattern is taken from Erdem’s Fall 2017 collection which was heavily influenced by the designer’s Turkish roots. READ MORE: Prince Harry was ‘provocative’ at High Court but mood ‘evaporated’ – claim

“The ‘Stephanie’ dress is embellished with ruffles and bracelet cut bell sleeves. It finishes with a sash to tie at the waist.” Before selling out, the dress sold for $2,695, or around £2,184. Royal fans were divided over Kate’s yellow floral dress. Twitter user @cadimamartins said: “She looks different but she’s beautiful, in fact, she’s beautiful.” Some fans thought her dress blended in with the carpet at the British ambassador’s residence, but a royal watcher has defended the princess’ fashion choice.

For example, @boofsmom said, “The two are floral doesn’t mean they mix. The rug has a dark background and a large floral print. “Her dress has a light/medium background and medium sized print. She was lovely as always.” However, @LilaFowler2017 was more critical of Kate’s style and wrote, “In my opinion this is just a hideous dress.” @AranetaCandy agreed, commenting, “She didn’t seem to dress like she always does – chic. READ MORE: Queen Letizia wears black ‘slimming’ midi dress

“The dress looks like it came off a film set. Someone must have given it the wrong advice. She always dresses well and is loved by everyone. I can’t buy the class.” Twitter user @kiedre added, “It’s despicable and the color is horrible!” The dress was an interesting choice on Kate’s part, as almost everyone in the room, including Crown Princess Victoria, was dressed in black. Kate probably chose the color yellow as a nod to the Swedish flag, which is blue and yellow.

To accessorize that evening in Sweden, Kate could be seen wearing a burgundy colored Jimmy Choo clutch. The princess also wore Princess Dianas Collingwood’s late diamond and pearl earrings, in addition to the late royal’s pearl bracelet. For shoes, Kate wore her Gianvito Rossi pumps, which are one of her favorite shoe designers. Kate styled her brunette locks in a low bun, which allowed her dress and jewelry to take center stage.

