22 pretty midi dresses 2023





We all know the story of Goldilocks, right? Well, if she was looking for the perfect dress (complete with bowls of porridge, chairs and beds), she would definitely choose the midi dress! Indeed, compared to mini dresses and maxi dresses, the midi style falls to a length just in between. Seriously, the design might just be straight out of a fairy tale. Not too long or too short, they’re easy, airy and perfect for throwing on throughout the spring and summer months. Looking for a cute midi dress that works for a specific occasion? From casual to dressy, you’ll find summer and spring dresses here that you can wear on blustery days in the sun as well as choices that would look great on a nice dinner date. There are even finds you’ll want to take on vacation (hello, cover-up swimsuits) or wear as wedding guest dresses. Plus, any of the choices here will pair with your comfy sandals, wedges, or sneakers for an effortless ensemble. You can wear them all season, no matter the weather! For cooler days, throw on a denim jacket over it, and when it gets really hot, don’t forget a straw hat to protect you from the sun. If you want to buy a few for yourself, just browse this variety of midi dresses to (just like Goldilocks) find your perfect fit. They will be just right for every occasion!

