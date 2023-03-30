Lizzo’s black dress and Beyonc’s golden star in the Kensington Palace show | Fashion

Pray put on your best suit you have ever had in your life, wrote Josiah Wedgwood in 1765, and seize the first opportunity to go to court.

Those who did would find an overwhelming spectacle of silks, brocades, ruffles and diamonds, while those who wanted to impress the Georgian royal court showed off their wealth and power through clothing.

Times have changed, but by how much? An exhibition at Kensington Palace aims to show that the world of 18th-century aristocrats has a more contemporary resonance than it might seem, especially when it comes to fashion, display and power.

Along with the lavish outfits worn for the show by Georgia’s high society, the exhibit includes some of the most spectacular attire worn by celebrities today.

The exhibition at Kensington Palace showcases courtly Georgian dresses alongside oversized contemporary fashion. Photography: Richard Lea-Hair/(c) Historic Royal Palaces

The history of the 18th century may not be widely known, notes Polly Putnam, curator of historic royal palace collections, but the courtyard of the time provided one of the grandest stages for display of clothing.

What you wore was extremely important, because a good appearance in court could mean advancing your career, a good marriage, you could attract the attention of the king or queen. Likewise, today, a great moment on the red carpet can make or break your career. The exhibit features dozens of contemporary garments designed to make the most of their brief moment in front of the cameras.

These include Blake Lively’s Versace dress the 2022 Met Gala, whose coppery skirt unfurls to reveal a huge verdigris train; a little black dress with a huge turquoise train worn by Jonathan Van Ness at the 2019 Emmys; and the black and gold litter accessorized by six shirtless men that Billy Porter rode to the 2019 Met Gala, complete with huge gold wings.

The fashion show is far from a recent invention, but the dress worn by Lady Helen Robertson in 1760, also in the exhibition, has a skirt three meters wide. Men’s fashion at the time was also all about ornamentation and exaggeration (as evidenced by the padded stockings worn to emphasize the calves).

Blake Lively arrives at the 2022 Met Gala. Photography: Kevin Mazur/Getty/Met Museum/Vogue

The exhibition is the largest ever at Kensington Palace, and curator Claudia Acott Williams said it was designed in part to give meaning to the palace’s spacious state apartments. One of the things people say [when they visit] is, Why are these spaces so empty? If you go to a National Trust house it’s chock full of furniture and personal effects, but when you come here it’s pretty sparse. The reason for this is that they were large party spaces designed to be full of people.

While a huge yellow dress from the Georgian era, or Lizzos custom black corset dress with exaggerated hips and cape from Met Gala 2022might be odd clothes in other settings, the palace was built for exactly that sort of display, she says.

Couture dress and coat by Thom Browne worn by Lizzo at the 2022 Met Gala. Composite: Historic Royal Palaces/Shutterstock

Other show treasures include the Audrey Hepburns 1954 Givenchy Oscars dress (and the Oscar won by its designer, Edith Head), and the Silver fabric dressthe oldest surviving example of court costume, which dates from the 1660s.

The highlight of the exhibitions is undoubtedly the gold dress and headdress by Peter Dundas worn by a pregnant Beyonc at the 2017 Grammys, and loaned by the singer herself. The 18th century is really when the whole notion of celebrity culture begins with the expansion of the print media, Acott Williams said. We thought about this idea of ​​fame and that means today and Beyonc is one of the names that resonates on all levels.

The robe is displayed in front of a scarlet throne in the Attendance Room, where Georgians once hoped to be admitted to meet the King or Queen, next to a sign reading: Bow.