‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright wore a 100-year-old wedding dress
- Bonnie Wright has revealed new details about her 2022 wedding to Brides.
- She told the outlet that she wore a century-old vintage dress to her wedding in California.
- The dress was completely sheer when Wright first tried it on.
‘Harry Potter’ actress Bonnie Wright has revealed new details about her 2022 marriage to Andrew Lococo in an interview with Bridal Wax Shelby.
Wright, 32, and Lococo, 40, have been together since 2018, when they met through a mutual friend at a party, Brides reported.
They got engaged in September 2021, enlisting Wright’s parents, Gary Wright and Sheila Teague, to design her ring, as they own the jewelry company. Wright and Teague together.
Wright and Lococo set their wedding date for six months later, March 19, 2022, and as Wright told Wax, they wanted sustainability to be a priority at the planned nuptials. Abby and Caroline events.
“It was important to reflect our love for the environment and to use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, to rely on our creativity and to make things ourselves, and to also source locally and seasonally as possible,” Wright told Wax of their approach to the day.
They chose a regenerative and organic farm, The Ecology Centerin San Juan Capistrano, Calif., for their venue, and Wright kept sustainability in mind when choosing her wedding dress.
“I knew I wanted to wear a vintage dress. There are so many beautiful dresses already in the world full of character and history,” Wright told Wax. She went to the vintage bridal salon happy islands Los Angeles to find her the perfect dress.
“It only took two visits to the salon and I found my dress,” Wright told Wax for Brides. “It was surreal at first to make the official decision, but it was so fair and easy!”
Wright’s form-fitting dress had flutter sleeves, a V-neckline, fabric ruffles on the skirt and delicate embellishments all over the dress, like their photographer Jamie Street of St Chelle captured.
The dress was gorgeous when she found it, but speaking to Wax, Wright said she had to make some changes to the vintage piece, especially because it was totally sheer when she bought it.
“The dress didn’t have the original underdress because it probably perished at 100,” she said. “So when I first tried it on, it was completely seamless. It was kind of fun to have to imagine the underdress we would end up doing.”
As reported by WaxWright paired the statement dress with rosy makeup, Prada shoes she already owned, and a half-back hairstyle with a vintage hairpiece. Cameron is raining brushed her hair, and Amber Dreadon was her makeup artist.
“I liked the idea that my hair could be tied back in there, so it was clear on my face,” she told Wax for Brides. “My hair is naturally so straight, so we added texture that made it move beautifully in the wind.”
Although she loved the vintage dress, Wright changed into a silver dress for the reception, which kept her dancing the night away.
“Even when it started to rain in the last 30 minutes of the night, people kept going,” she told Wax of the fun at the reception.
“It was sad when our last song of the night played. We could have danced for hours more,” she added.
