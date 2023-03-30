Jennifer Aniston in mini dress calls out Adam Sandler’s outfit at Murder Mystery 2 premiere





In another example of polar opposite event dressing, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston opted for two very different styles for the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix movie. Murder mystery 2. And Aniston wasn’t exactly impressed with Sandler’s choice, calling out her co-star for her outfit during an interview. What are you doing?! she cried when she saw him talking to entertainment tonight. I don’t stand next to him. Sandler was remarkably casual, dressed in a white , khakis and blue sneakers. Aniston, meanwhile, looked dressed and glamorous in a silver sheer mini dress by Atelier Versace. Watching their gazes side by side is something else: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor//Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor//Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor//Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor//Getty Images Aniston and Sandler then debated whether she had given her blessing for her outfit choice. You said it, you texted me, Please wear your sweatshirt, he claimed. I said please don’t wear your sweatshirt, she replied. You can watch the video of the confrontation via entertainment tonight here. Aniston shared more sentimental comments about Sandler that night, discussing their longtime friendship in an interview with People. (The first two played together in Just go in 2011.) Yes, there is trust. We trust each other and we know we’re going to have a good time, she said. We support each other. We take care of each other. Neutral and deep respect for each other. What makes them work so well all these years is the consistency of who he is and the wonderful time we still have together, Aniston said. He is exactly what he is and what he has been since I met him. [We] just always have a wonderful time [in] each moment. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

