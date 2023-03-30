OnlyFans model lets hubby dress her up and sleep with other women while she cooks and cleans – OutKick

I’m rarely surprised by anything I see these days. I say rarely, because once in a while I see something so weird it catches me off guard. This is one of those rare occasions.

The titles of OnlyFans model and traditional housewife don’t seem to go together. That was before Monica Huldt, 37, introduced the concept to the world.

Monica Huldt and her husband John (Image credit: Love Don’t Judge/YouTube)

Huldt, known as Swedish Bella to her millions of social media followers, is down with the “tradwife” movement. As you may have guessed, the translator is a woman who believes in traditional gender roles and traditional marriage.

Her version of a traditional marriage not only includes OnlyFans, but also her husband dressing her up and having sex with other women. Don’t worry, she cooks and cleans. Let’s not get too carried away.

“John likes me to dress up at home, like sexy-sporty, and he doesn’t like me to wear makeup around the house,” said the Swedish-born content creator who now lives in Arizona said. “Some women might not like being told what to do or what to wear, but I love it when he gives me directions.”

“When I give birth, it makes him happy – and in turn, it makes me happy.”

When her hubby isn’t dressing her, Huldt wears next to nothing — and literally nothing on OnlyFans. Her bio on the exclusive content platform advertises “Fully Naked Amateur XXX Account”.

The bio adds, “Don’t be shy, I’m open to anything,” and “Access exclusive NSFW content you won’t find anywhere else.” I push my limits daily!

You know what I mean. The OnlyFans model and traditional housewife sounds like a very weird way to have the best of both worlds. These two could be time travelers.

Monica Huldt just changed the traditional housewife game forever

Talking about the best of both worlds, her husband John explains why he sleeps with other women. He said on the show love does not judgewhich featured the couple’s life choice, “This thing of sleeping with other women, first of all, is a very small part of our relationship.”

“Monica was cool with it, and I was cool with it,” he continued. “I think it’s a luxury that I probably have that most guys look at that wish they had just because of genetic programming.”

“If you look at how all the other mammals do it, usually the alpha gets to hit all the other females.”

It’s hard to argue with that. If his wife doesn’t have a problem with it, why should anyone else do it? She likes a man who takes matters into his own hands. She also likes to take care of her husband. He likes to sleep with other women.

Huldt thinks more people would benefit from adopting this lifestyle, “If people didn’t disapprove of it so much and just tried, I think they would realize it works.”

So she managed to convince her friends to sign up to have their loved ones dress them up and sleep with other women, right? Not exactly.

Her friends have yet to discover the benefits of being an OnlyFans tradwife model. She said: “In fact, I had childhood friends who told me right away that I had lost my dignity as a woman.”

That’s exactly what a bunch of detractors would say. They obviously aren’t able to comprehend the complex nature of the next level of existence that Huldt and her husband have managed to unlock.