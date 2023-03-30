Fashion
OnlyFans model lets hubby dress her up and sleep with other women while she cooks and cleans – OutKick
I’m rarely surprised by anything I see these days. I say rarely, because once in a while I see something so weird it catches me off guard. This is one of those rare occasions.
The titles of OnlyFans model and traditional housewife don’t seem to go together. That was before Monica Huldt, 37, introduced the concept to the world.
Huldt, known as Swedish Bella to her millions of social media followers, is down with the “tradwife” movement. As you may have guessed, the translator is a woman who believes in traditional gender roles and traditional marriage.
Her version of a traditional marriage not only includes OnlyFans, but also her husband dressing her up and having sex with other women. Don’t worry, she cooks and cleans. Let’s not get too carried away.
“John likes me to dress up at home, like sexy-sporty, and he doesn’t like me to wear makeup around the house,” said the Swedish-born content creator who now lives in Arizona said. “Some women might not like being told what to do or what to wear, but I love it when he gives me directions.”
“When I give birth, it makes him happy – and in turn, it makes me happy.”
When her hubby isn’t dressing her, Huldt wears next to nothing — and literally nothing on OnlyFans. Her bio on the exclusive content platform advertises “Fully Naked Amateur XXX Account”.
The bio adds, “Don’t be shy, I’m open to anything,” and “Access exclusive NSFW content you won’t find anywhere else.” I push my limits daily!
You know what I mean. The OnlyFans model and traditional housewife sounds like a very weird way to have the best of both worlds. These two could be time travelers.
Monica Huldt just changed the traditional housewife game forever
Talking about the best of both worlds, her husband John explains why he sleeps with other women. He said on the show love does not judgewhich featured the couple’s life choice, “This thing of sleeping with other women, first of all, is a very small part of our relationship.”
“Monica was cool with it, and I was cool with it,” he continued. “I think it’s a luxury that I probably have that most guys look at that wish they had just because of genetic programming.”
“If you look at how all the other mammals do it, usually the alpha gets to hit all the other females.”
It’s hard to argue with that. If his wife doesn’t have a problem with it, why should anyone else do it? She likes a man who takes matters into his own hands. She also likes to take care of her husband. He likes to sleep with other women.
Huldt thinks more people would benefit from adopting this lifestyle, “If people didn’t disapprove of it so much and just tried, I think they would realize it works.”
So she managed to convince her friends to sign up to have their loved ones dress them up and sleep with other women, right? Not exactly.
Her friends have yet to discover the benefits of being an OnlyFans tradwife model. She said: “In fact, I had childhood friends who told me right away that I had lost my dignity as a woman.”
That’s exactly what a bunch of detractors would say. They obviously aren’t able to comprehend the complex nature of the next level of existence that Huldt and her husband have managed to unlock.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outkick.com/onlyfans-model-monica-huldt-lets-her-husband-dress-her-sleep-with-other-women-while-she-cooks-cleans/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Softball eliminated in series-opener by Princeton, 7-0
- iPhone update brings new emoji
- The British government has threatened legal action over the Australian trade deal.
- Cowboy Tennis falls to No. 1 Texas
- The Mucky Duck sign is back in Captiva 50 years after it was stolen
- Strong singles lead men’s tennis to 5-2 victory over Marquette
- UNCF’s New York-starred A Mind Is Gala Raises Over $700,000 for HBCUs and Students to Graduate
- Men’s Track & Field in fourth place after the first day of the Colonial Relay
- Normandy Medieval Fair 2023 returns to Reaves Park | Culture
- NATO is about to expand with Finland joining the Western defense alliance.
- Half-baked half-heart: Critics scoff at long-awaited UK climate strategy | energy industry
- Mountainfilm Featured Artists | Culture & Leisure