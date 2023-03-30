Will all men’s suits soon be made to order?

Step into Selfridges’ formal wear men’s department at its Oxford Street flagship store and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a suit. Where once stood rails of navy blue ready-to-wear and white formal shirts, now stands a sea of ​​Gorpcore named after the colloquial term for the trail mix ‘Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts meaning Pyrenex quilted jackets and The North Face fleeces.

It’s a stark contrast, illustrating the contraction of men’s suits and the entire formal wear category in general. We went from office attire to pseudo climbing in a few years.

A photo from the Selfridges tie department recently went viral on Twitter. Five rows of nondescript pretty ties, save for a Versace silk Medusa print, were all that remained. William Wright tweeted: It’s the whole tie department at Selfridges in London. The end of time is upon us.

But, just this week,Selfridges has announced a 75% increase in its menswear tailoring for the Spring/Summer 2023 seasonbecause he saw an increase in demand. It added bespoke service across eight brands, including Giorgio Armani, Prada, Tom Ford and Thom Browne. Customers can make an appointment at Selfridges Personal Shopping where their exclusive experience will begin.

The message is clear; if you want a costume, you’ll have to order it. Brands will no longer carry expensive inventory of ready-to-wear suits. Someone like Montague Burton, who brought ready-to-wear suiting to the masses, will roll over in his grave.

Selfridges continues, an in-store suite will be transformed into a luxury couture studio where customers can experience specialist couture brands including Ozwald Boateng, Zegna, Corneliani and Eleventy. It’s also men’s tailoring, so the prices will be higher.

In 2021,M&S has stopped selling suits in several of its storesamid a drop in demand caused by the pandemic and the rise of working from home. As of August 2021, more than 50% of M&S’s largest stores no longer sell suits, with tailoring being available in just 110 of its 254 major stores open at the time.

Suit sales in the UK have fallen by 2.3 million in five years, according to market research firm Kantar Group. He said men had purchased two million in the year to July 2021, compared to 4.3 million for the same period in 2017. Annual sales of men’s suits fell from 469 million in 2016 to 159 million in July 2021. In March 2022, men’s suits were retired. of the governments’ inflation basket because they were no longer relevant.

The dramatic drop in costume sales has deterred many retailers from rushing into the category. While formal wear sales lead brands likeHugo Boss announced that sales for the year 2022 increased by 27% to reach a record level of 3.2 billion (3.65 billion), marking the first time in history that the company topped 3 billion, in part due to a pivot in the product offering. BOSS menswear grew 27%, but the brand introduced more casual items and categories.

Many retailers also don’t know where the dial will rest when it comes to working from home, or what attire and qualities people will wear to the office, even if it’s 3 days a week. Making to order and bringing in outside expertise will make sense to many as they are tentative in the re-emerging category.

There would always be an inevitable rebound on the bottom. Marks & Spencer said sales of formal wear jumped 40% after workers returned to the office. He said sales of men’s suits were up 28% in the 13 weeks to December 31, 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier. This comparison is to a pandemic year.

Victoria McKenzie-Gould, director of corporate affairs at M&S, said The Telegraph:The suit is in place, [but its] sort of a slightly more modern take on what you might wear to the office.

M&S also said formal wear saw a similar increase, with sales up more than 40%. Bow ties were up 41% over last year, and dress shirts by 65%.

If men are buying for a special, formal occasion like a wedding or graduation, they won’t mind the wait, but for office wear and sailing brands and to understand the different fits and options, the ready -to-wear is essential. Brands such as Suitsupply or Moss Bros have an opportunity to fill the void in ready-to-wear if major retailers decide to stick with making-to-order. Made-to-order, if fast enough, could also grow as people buy fewer, but higher-quality costumes.

Marks & Spencer says it’s a slightly more modern take on what you’d traditionally wear to the office, and without a glimpse of ties at a recent G7 summit, Selfridges’ depressing tie department won’t be any better anytime soon. .