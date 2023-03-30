Fashion retailer H&M posts surprise first-quarter profit as cost-cutting pays off





STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) – Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) reported a surprise operating profit for the December-February period as cost-cutting measures began to bear fruit, despite the cap consumer spending amid soaring inflation and a delayed spring. The Swedish group’s fiscal first-quarter operating profit was 725 million Swedish crowns ($69.73 million) compared with a profit of 458 million crowns a year earlier and an average forecast loss of 1.10 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. H&M reported an operating profit margin of 1.3%, down from 0.9% a year earlier. Shares of H&M rose more than 7% in early trading. “The start of the year shows that we have taken further steps towards the goal of achieving an operating margin of 10% as early as next year,” CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement. H&M is seeking shareholder approval to buy back shares for up to 3 billion crowns, but said the board would wait to see how the business develops before deciding whether or not to use the permission. H&M said a revaluation of its stake in its majority-owned second-hand clothing platform Sellpy had boosted its profits by around 1 billion crowns. H&M said Sellpy, of which it still has a 79.84% stake, is now part of the group. While H&M showed signs of cost containment, it was still struggling to compete with its main rival Inditex (ITX.MC), owner of Zara and other brands, as well as online fast fashion retailers expanding such as SHEIN and Temu. “The external factors that influence purchasing costs continue to improve, work on the cost and efficiency program is moving forward at full speed, and many of the changes we have made in recent years are starting to have an effect. “, said Helmersson. H&M said March net sales are expected to increase 4% in local currencies compared to the corresponding period last year. That’s a slight acceleration after first-quarter sales rose 3% from a year ago, but trailed the competition. “This is a softer trend than we’ve seen at other retailers, for example Inditex,” RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a note. Shares of H&M are up 9.5% so far in 2023, while Inditex has gained 19.7%. ($1 = 10.3975 Swedish krona) H&M shares its lagging rivals Reporting by Marie Mannes and Helen Reid; edited by Terje Solsvik and Gerry Doyle Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Mary Mannes Thomson Reuters Stockholm-based business news correspondent who mainly covers everything related to retail and industrial companies in Sweden as well as other sectors with Swedish companies. Previously, she covered the general Nordic stock market from Gdansk, covering a range of topics from companies exiting Russia to mergers and acquisitions and supply chain issues. Marie has degrees in journalism and international relations and is keen to find stories that drive the market and contain unreported elements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/fashion-retailer-hm-posts-surprise-dec-feb-profit-2023-03-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related