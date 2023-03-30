Connect with us

Fashion retailer H&M posts surprise first-quarter profit as cost-cutting pays off

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) – Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) reported a surprise operating profit for the December-February period as cost-cutting measures began to bear fruit, despite the cap consumer spending amid soaring inflation and a delayed spring.

The Swedish group’s fiscal first-quarter operating profit was 725 million Swedish crowns ($69.73 million) compared with a profit of 458 million crowns a year earlier and an average forecast loss of 1.10 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

H&M reported an operating profit margin of 1.3%, down from 0.9% a year earlier.

Shares of H&M rose more than 7% in early trading.

“The start of the year shows that we have taken further steps towards the goal of achieving an operating margin of 10% as early as next year,” CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

H&M is seeking shareholder approval to buy back shares for up to 3 billion crowns, but said the board would wait to see how the business develops before deciding whether or not to use the permission.

H&M said a revaluation of its stake in its majority-owned second-hand clothing platform Sellpy had boosted its profits by around 1 billion crowns. H&M said Sellpy, of which it still has a 79.84% stake, is now part of the group.

While H&M showed signs of cost containment, it was still struggling to compete with its main rival Inditex (ITX.MC), owner of Zara and other brands, as well as online fast fashion retailers expanding such as SHEIN and Temu.

“The external factors that influence purchasing costs continue to improve, work on the cost and efficiency program is moving forward at full speed, and many of the changes we have made in recent years are starting to have an effect. “, said Helmersson.

H&M said March net sales are expected to increase 4% in local currencies compared to the corresponding period last year. That’s a slight acceleration after first-quarter sales rose 3% from a year ago, but trailed the competition.

“This is a softer trend than we’ve seen at other retailers, for example Inditex,” RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a note.

Shares of H&M are up 9.5% so far in 2023, while Inditex has gained 19.7%.

($1 = 10.3975 Swedish krona)

H&M shares its lagging rivals

Reporting by Marie Mannes and Helen Reid; edited by Terje Solsvik and Gerry Doyle

