Free clothes closet gives back to the community, no questions asked – Iowa State Daily
Clothing That Works, a free clothing closet in Ames for adult-sized people, collects donations from the community and gives them to everyone who walks through their door.
We serve about 40 people a week, said Cathy Halverson, a shop volunteer. We welcome everyone no questions asked. No ID required.
The store is always readily stocked with plenty of women’s clothing. Men’s clothing is also commonly available, but generally in smaller quantities. Halverson said it was because the women and men were taking from the men’s section and the men weren’t giving as many items.
People entering the store have no limit to how much they can take. A Clothing That Works volunteer gives each customer a large empty bag as they walk in, and most of the time people take whatever they can fit in their bag.
Volunteer Barb Pedersen enjoys helping people find items in the store. She said she would often help customers tour the store and show them pieces she thought would suit them, such as a coat or a pair of mittens.
It’s just very satisfying because, you know, it’s easier to wake up in the morning when you know you have something special to put on, Pedersen said.
While there is no overall limit to the amount of clothing each person can pack, there are individual limits for undergarments such as underwear, socks, and bras. Clothing That Works does not accept used underwear, which may make it harder to find. Receiving clean bras and socks from donors also tends to be more difficult.
Halverson said the store received a donation of 3,000 pairs of socks from Bomba Socks 18 months after their request.
As for donations, Clothing That Works accepts all kinds of adult clothing, regardless of season, as long as they are clean. Halverson said they send clothes for recycling when they are filled with dog hair, wet or dirty.
We’ve kept so much out of landfills because we recycle old rubber shoes; we recycle jeans,” Pedersen said. They go to separate companies where they recycle them, and they give us a little allowance in return.
Clothing That Works volunteers enjoy contributing to sustainability efforts. Although the stores’ main objective is to supply adults in need, they are also willing to give people who can afford new clothes, as this brings old items back into the community.
We’re happy to give it away even if the kids can afford it, Halverson said. You know, if they want to come, it’s to put things back in service.
Clothing That Works started as an organization called Suited For Works which donated professional clothing to people in need so they could enhance their careers.
The Collegiate United Methodist Church and the Wesley Foundation took over the store in 2001 until it was transformed into Clothing That Works in 2009. They are both still connected to the store, but Halverson took over the store in 2016 and opened its services to all adults. in need.
Even though the store no longer focuses solely on professional clothing, it still offers suits for people who need something to wear for an interview. They also have lots of Iowa State merchandise and a few retro items.
Halverson and Pedersen are members of the church, but fellow volunteer Kim Gawley came across Clothing That Works online. After reading about it, she knew she wanted to get involved.
According to Gawley, the volunteers each decide which jobs they want to take on. She said she tends to hang clothes up and put them where they belong because she likes to keep moving. Gawley also enjoys interacting with people who come to the store each week.
I got to know people who come here every Wednesday to make them feel a little more comfortable,” Gawley said. I try to say hello to them and make them feel better.
Clothing That Works is located at 130 S. Sheldon Suite. It is open to everyone for shopping from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Additional information can be found on their Facebook.
There’s just no judgment, what if [people] want to come, come because we have the clothes, said Gawley.
