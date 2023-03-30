Macram is back and in fashion





When Venus Williams donned a tuxedo-inspired suit and corset designed by Gabriela Hearst for Chlo to attend the 2022 Met Gala in New York, even she was surprised at the effect of the macrame panels on the garments. I feel like a total chef in this look! she says, according to Vanity Fair. It is a work of art in itself. No wonder macrame, a textile created by tying together decorative patterns, is making a comeback this spring.

According to David Koma, a London-based designer who experimented with the fisherman’s knot for his ocean-inspired Spring 2023 collection, the handmade look of macrame gives the wearer a couture feel.

And the allure of such labor-intensive fashion, which some would call slow fashion, is driving the resurgence of macrams, said Frank Aghuno, 28, founder and creative director of fashion brand Fruch, based in Lagos, Nigeria. (An off-white macramé vest dress accented with cowrie shells was the final look from her show at Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend in Lagos in November.) After all, he said, macrame is one of the slowest processes I can think of. Still, Hannah Lewis, fashion director at Threads Styling, a luxury custom shopping and styling service, said macrame has been done higher for spring. Examples: Wales Bonners’ Java macrame dress in waxed cotton with Ghanaian wood and glass beads at MatchesFashion ($2,243) and Bruno Sialellis’ Spring 2023 collection for Lanvin, a piece that brands post on Instagram as a macramé bra top in fine silk soutache and embroidery. Macram was also seen in the Fall 2023 shows, which wrapped up earlier this month: on dresses, scarves, bags and more at Simone Rocha in London; in fringe on a stole and shawl at Giorgio Armani in Milan; and layered with other creations at Noir Kei Ninomiya in Paris.

Ms. Lewis noted that the macrame style can be tricky. Cut everything else down and so do accessories, she said. For once you start adding other textures, if it’s a crocheted bag or pleated pants or something with another texture, I think it gets pretty busy then. Origins of craftsmanship The simplicity of the technique belies its history, which, from the decorative macrame-style knots that appear in Babylonian and Assyrian carvings, dates back to antiquity. But Arab weavers in the 13th century are believed to have originated the craft, knotting the excess material or fringes onto woven veils and shawls. The word macram comes from the Arabic migramah, which means fringe, or the Turkish word makrama, which means towel. The Moors are credited with introducing macrame to Spain in the 15th century. It then spread to France, Italy and England, becoming a popular pastime for women in the Victorian era. In the 1960s and 1970s, macrame was a popular craft technique across America as well as Europe, often seen in wall hangings, plant hangers and more. Other cultures also have their own knotting traditions. Take China, where the craft of knots dates from the Zhou dynasty (1050-221 BC) and decorative knots were a popular art form in the Tang dynasties (618-907 AD). C.) and Song (960-1279 AD). Around the world Tying a knot may seem simple, but macrame can involve a wide variety of materials and techniques from many cultures.

Mr Aghunos’ vest dress, for example, was made from off-white rope purchased from the local market and four types of knots executed by Juliet Okoruwa, 67, who has specialized in macrame since 2018 and founded Omonigho Studio in Lagos the following year.

Consider the square shoulder knots or the double half hitch knot that created the hemline, Ms Okoruwa said. She tied the dress top to bottom, she said, to make it neater, reducing the size of the knots at the hem to create a scalloped edge. Cowries were once used as currency; adorning the dress with them, Mr. Aghuno said, was his new cultural take on macrame. He bought the shells, freshly caught from the seaside, at Moshalashi Alhaja market in Lagos and they are really dirty, he said. So they were soaked in hot water with a little bleach, then rubbed, rubbed, rubbed with a toothbrush, he said, to match the color with the rope. Mr. Aghuno then had holes drilled in the shells at a nearby sawmill so they could be attached to the macrame rather than sewn. We take the macrame fringe and literally tie it through the loop, he said. Ukraine also has a long tradition of macrame, originating from its rushnyk, or towel, used for decorative purposes and in ceremonies, including weddings.

Ukrainian fashion designer Lilia Litkovska, 41, adapted the traditional knotted fringe of rushnyks, done in a diamond lattice pattern, for six pieces in her spring 2023 collection, including a leather jacket. She designed the macram in her Paris studio, but it was executed by Oleg Forostianyi, a member of her team, in kyiv. He now works for her two days a week, focusing on embroidery, and spends the rest of the workweek cutting out military clothing, she said, as her assistant translated. In London, Mr Koma, 37, has also experimented with a new take on macrame, using metallic fibers like nylon cord in interesting colors like Yves Klein blue, graphite black and lilac for his fisherman’s knots and, he says, applying feathers by machine. sewn to the fabric which, in turn, has been machine-sewn with macrame to imitate underwater movement.

Like many people who learn macrame from online guides and YouTube tutorials, Koma said he printed out instructions on how to tie basic knots, pinned it to the mannequin and side had started layering and measuring the strings to the correct length.

It was difficult, he noted, to get the right proportion and measurement from knot to knot in order to get the shape right at the end. Mr. Koma said he just repeated the job over and over until he got it right and was able to finish the piece. As for the future, Mr. Aghuno plans to mix rope with adire, a tie-dye African fabric, while Mr. Koma aims to add knitwear to his macrame portfolio. After all, he says, macrame is pretty fun, and the more you do, the better you get at it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/29/fashion/craftsmanship-macrame.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related