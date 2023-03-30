Analysis: UNC men’s basketball depth chart review ahead of 2023-24 season





Since the announcement that the UNC men’s basketball team would not accept his NIT application, six Tar Heels have entered the transfer portal. North Carolina will have two returning veterans in senior forward Armando Bacot and junior guard RJ Davis. The Tar Heels will also add two four-star rookies to the squad next season, combo guard Simeon Wilcher and power forward Zayden High as well as former Brown guard Paxson Wojcik, who signed up to UNC. Monday. With the departure of Puff Johnson, Tyler Nickel, Will Shaver, Dontrez Styles, Justin McKoy and Caleb Love, UNC has six scholarships available for the upcoming season. Given the current roster state, head coach Hubert Davis will likely look to add an experienced winger and other contributors to fill vacancies. Here is an overview of the current state of the UNC depth chart: Guards On Monday, the Tar Heels roster took a hit with the transfer announcement of Love, who led the team in scoring last season with 16.7 points per game. A former five-star rookie, Love will likely be remembered for his playoff run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, especially his 3-point shot off Mark Williams’ outstretched arms against Duke in the Final Four game. Love has struggled with his shot selection this season, shooting less than 30 percent from behind the arc while leading the team in 3-pointers with 244. RJ Davis will have to step in in Love’s absence, and assuming they return for next season, Seth Trimble and DMarco Dunn should also see more minutes. Wojcik, who shot 38% from deep at Brown last season, is likely to provide shots, while incoming guard Simeon Wilcher, scouted as a versatile finisher, will enter Chapel Hill which should make an impact in the fall. wings Last season, Johnson was often the Tar Heels’ go-to sixth man, earning more minutes off the bench than any other player. Johnson, who still has two years of eligibility, has averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and has already attracted interest from Big 12 and SEC schools. McKoy came to UNC from Virginia ahead of the 2021-22 season. He averaged just over six minutes per game and played 41 games as a Tar Heel, playing just 11 outings last season. Due to the pandemic, McKoy still has one year of eligibility left and will be a graduate transfer. Nickel also entered the transfer portal and attracted interest from several schools, such as South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-7 winger was touted for his 3-point shooting abilities in high school, but shot 6-for-27 from behind the arc at UNC. Styles, a guard from Kinston, North Carolina, is best known for appearing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a freshman. Styles averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds against Marquette and Baylor, but averaged just under six minutes per game last season. UNC is without wings for this upcoming season, as graduate Leaky Black is no longer eligible and North Carolina’s other wings have been transferred. Retooling this group should be a point of attention for Hubert Davis and his coaching staff as they navigate the portal ahead of next season. Front yard Will Shaver, a red jersey freshman from Alabama, spent most of last season nursing his foot and played in three games for a total of six minutes. UNC’s attacking squad should see the least change as Bacot and Jalen Washington have confirmed they will return to the team next season. Without Pete Nance, who is no longer eligible, Washington and High should see precious minutes. @smithhannahg @dthsports | sports@dailytarheel.com To get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up for our email newsletters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2023/03/sports-unc-mens-basketball-transfer-portal-update-depth-chart-rj-davis-armando-bacot-hubert-davis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related