Virtual sewing? Vivienne Tams First NFT Dress Struts Around Metaverse Fashion Week

When is a garment just a garment, and when is it fashionable? If this question leaves you too perplexed, try this one: when should we virtual clothing must be taken into account virtual fashion?

Since Tuesday, the leaders of the biggest physical and digital fashion houses, gathered in the metaverse, have presented their best answers to this question during the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week.

For some of these designers, virtual fashion is defined by its unique potential to reach as many people as possible. as possible without sucking up resources from the real world. For others, fashion, even in the virtual world, remains a matter of respect and uniqueness.

In the latter camp, you’ll find Vivienne Tam, the revered Chinese-American fashion designer whose first-ever virtual couture piece is currently making waves on the virtual runway of Decentralized.

The piece, a virtual qipao dress digitally embroidered with the likenesses of three avatars of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club The NFT collection in a mandala pattern is a unique NFT, meticulously designed by Tam with technical assistance from the digital fashion platform A whole new vision (BNV).

Vivienne Tams BAYC Mandala Embroidered Qipao. Image: Vivienne Tam, BNV, CFDA

The dress marks the debut of Tams Web3. For more than 30 years, she has designed provocative, exclusively physical fashion pieces, known for their distinctive style between East and West. A number of them are in the permanent collections of institutions such as the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. It is also displayed Bored Ape physical print clothing on real-world tracks.

The virtual realm, however, remained untouched for Tam until she was approached to create an NFT fashion piece to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Council of Fashion Designers of Americas. Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and Willy Chavarria were also asked to produce unique NFTs to celebrate the occasion.

The other designers basically took things they were famous for, historical items, and made a digital version of them, Richard Hobbs, CEO of BNV, who oversaw the translation of those dressmakers designs in NFT Decrypt. But Vivienne, she made her piece completely relevant to Web3.

For Tam, the experience of fashion designing on the blockchain was not shocking, nor did it feel like a redundant exercise in photocopying older works. On the contrary, creating in Web3 seemed like a natural progression from designers’ existing body of work.

To be able to bring harmony, heritage and my history to something so new is exciting, Tam said. Decrypt. But it’s not just about being new. It is a bridge between the old and the new, from East to West, from nature to digital.

The dress, originally designed in photo-realistic quality on the Polygon blockchain with support from BNV, was purchased by Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer at Web3 consultancy Journey and so-called Godmother of the Metaverse.

For Hackl, who chaired Metaverse Fashion Week last year, the one-of-a-kind NFT was the perfect representation of virtual fashion as an extension of the luxury and grandeur of physical couture, engrossed in a Web3 ethos. .

I wasn’t just getting an NFT, Hackl said Decrypt of the purchase. It’s a moment in the history of fashion living on the chain.

This singular nature of the piece also matched Hackl’s own understanding of virtual fashion.

I don’t see virtual fashion as a mass market, although there is a place for it, she said. I’m thinking more about virtual sewing. Very unique pieces that create impact fashion moments in virtual space.

To maximize the impact of Hackl’s newly acquired fashion story, BNV helped convert the dress into a digital garment compatible with the more pixelated and cartoonish realm of Decentraland, where many Metaverse Fashion Weeks events take place.

Cathy Hackl’s avatar wears the Vivienne Tam dress, adapted for Decentraland, at Metaverse Fashion Week. Image: Cathy Hackl, Decentraland

Although converting the dress to the Decentralands visual style robbed it of some of its original vibrancy and definition, Tam supported the adaptation.

Although it’s not as high-res as the first edition, the goal is to get people engaged with the fashion, she said. There are trade-offs, but now it might affect more people. It’s more democratic.

Virtual fashion then, from a couture perspective, may not be worn by the masses. But just like the physical couture, it is certainly designed to be seen by the masses.