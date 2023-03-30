Wayne Edwards mixes ready-to-wear with custom at his new Sansom Street studio





When workers stopped traveling downtown during the pandemic, Wayne Glassman knew it was time to change his menswear business. So he closed his location at 1710 Sansom Street, moved half a block to 1724, and opened a 1,500 square foot studio. Wayne Edwards Workshop is a showroom and retail space where Glassman hopes its primary customers, men in the bespoke suit market, will find comfortable business wear to complement their wardrobe. Think softer blazers and looser shirts in a variety of colors. Glassman wants its more mature clients to think beyond shades of blue. The Wayne Edwards workshop opens this week. Glassman knows his client needs fewer garments in today’s hybrid workplace, but he still craves the look and feel of designer yarns, but names that aren’t as ubiquitous. There’s a lot of designer fatigue, Glassman said, pointing to his collection of Faithful cashmere sweaters. It is the same quality as a [Brunello] Cucinelli, but it’s not $1,400. Glassman’s father, Edward Glassman, opened the family’s first bespoke menswear store, Mens Loft, in 1970. He opened a shoe store, Strega, in 1978. Both on Sansom Street. Wayne joined the company in 1980 and the elder Glassman changed his name to Wayne Edwards. READ MORE: Pileggi on the Square Salon to get a makeover In its heyday, Wayne Edwards was among the few menswear stores that sold Italian designer brands like Prada and Gucci, making it a favorite hangout for NBA players like former Sixers players Maurice Cheeks and Jerry Stackhouse. Tennis great Pete Sampras was also a client, as were trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and crooner Kenny Loggins. We were thought leaders in menswear, Glassman said. Edward Glassman retired in 2005 and moved to Delray Beach, Florida, where he died in August after a six-month battle with lung cancer. He was 91 years old. The Wayne Edwards workshop, says Glassman, carries on his father’s legacy. Shoes, mostly sneakers and rubber-soled ties, fill the storefront. In the center are the stores’ ready-to-wear offerings, including slouchy blazers from Finamore and outerwear by lineman. Customers are invited to leaf through the design books of the fabric houses They plain, scabaleAnd Dormeuilto create their bespoke suits which are made in a backroom. We mix custom clothing with handcrafted products, Glassman said. It’s the best of both worlds. The Wayne Edwards workshop is located at 1724 Sansom Street. Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins are welcome.

