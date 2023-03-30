‘Legacy’ Family Weekend Fashion Show Explores the Past and Future – WSU Insider

Legacy, WSU’s 40th annual fashion show, imagines the past, present and future through student-crafted clothing collections, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Beasley Coliseum.

Held during WSU’s Spring Family Weekend, the show is an all-student creation. Nineteen aspiring designers from the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles (AMDT) present their visions on the catwalk, while a team of volunteers keep things running smoothly on both sides of the curtain. The event literally highlights what AMDT students can accomplish.

“The 40th anniversary is a milestone and a turning point,” said Yini Chen, assistant professor and acting faculty advisor.

“AMDT is one of the largest fashion programs in the Pacific Northwest and nurtures so many talented people for the global apparel and textile industry,” she said. It is time to celebrate the contributions of everyone involved in our department over the past four decades. With so many new technologies and innovations, it’s also time to update and evolve.

Running to complete her collection, “Psychopomp,” named after a Greek mythological conductor of souls to rebirth, before the deadline, designer Marina Wilson stitched moonflowers onto a sparkling black coat of pearls and chainmail. handmade stitches.

Marina Wilson sews a decoration onto a cape that is part of her design collection, “Psychopomp,” as part of WSU’s 40th Annual Fashion Show.

Designing for the show required time management and strong willpower through long hours and late nights. The experience has helped Wilson focus on her plans for an advanced degree after graduating this spring, inspiring her to follow in the footsteps of influential French designer Madame Grs.

This is the start of our legacy in the industry,” she said.

The “Transparency” collection by senior Sarah Kim explores fluid and transparent fabrics in pastel colors.

“The meaning behind my collection is that there is more to someone than meets the eye,” she said.

As a freshman, Kim was on her way to becoming a nurse, but corrected her course in a time of global change.

“I’ve known since elementary school that I want to work in fashion,” she said. “Once COVID hit, I realized I had to pursue what I always dreamed of.”

Sarah Kims’ senior collection, Transparency, explores flowing, sheer fabrics in pastel colors.

After graduation, Kim will move to New York to begin her career as an assistant designer at American Eagle.

“My time as a designer here has prepared me for what I have to come in the future,” she said. “I grew tremendously as an individual learning to solve all the problems I encountered. You do a lot of personal growth.

Legacy’s success depends on students’ passion, organization and communication skills, Chen said.

“They have to take so many little steps to be able to put on the show,” she said. We help students find what excites them. This way, whatever difficulties they may encounter, they have the confidence to find solutions and enjoy the process.

For AMDT students, “the show is a rite of passage,” said Shelby Smith, a junior member of the pre-show committee.

Preparation begins in August, when an AMDT class begins planning, promoting, and recruiting.

“Almost everyone will experience the production class at least once, directly or indirectly,” Smith said.

The show relies on the work of 80 models and up to 100 other volunteers who attend on both sides of the curtain. While many are AMDT students, volunteers come from many WSU programs to be part of the production.

“I want the public to see how many students are passionate about this and want to get involved,” Smith said. “We want to leave a good legacy to the 40 years of students who preceded us, and an even better one to those who came after us.”

Legacy Tickets are $25 before the show, $35 at the door, $60 for VIP. Tickets can also be purchased at the WSU CUB.