Big Ten Play brings 2 of the top 25 enemies





WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Purdue’s men’s tennis team is looking to dive headfirst into the conference slate as it hosts No. 22 Illinois and No. 24 Northwestern to West Lafayette this weekend. end. Fresh off a win over the Butler Bulldogs, the Boilers closed out their non-conference roster with a 4-3 win in the first away game of the season. The Boilermakers took the win with all four points in singles at Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 6. The win came about through hard work in the first set as three Boilermakers took the lead in the tiebreaker . The Boilers split the weekend after losing their conference opener to No. 72 Indiana. While Purdue was unable to earn its first Big Ten team victory, the doubles team Daniel Labrador / Tomasz Dudek had a career day in the field. The pair confidently beat No. 70 ITA pair Patrick Fletchall/IlyaTiraspolsky to a 6-3 loss, just their second loss of the spring. The win was the Boilermakers’ first career victory over a nationally ranked doubles opponent. Purdue will need to stay focused if it wants to continue having a good time, as it is set to face No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats in their first full weekend of Big Ten play. Illinois goes to West Lafayette with a 13-8 record, but it’s a battle-tested team that has faced four of the top 10 teams in the country. In addition to being a well-rounded team, the Illini have individual accolades to boast of. Two of their players are ranked in singles with Karlis Ozolins at No. 33 and Alex Petrov at No. 115, and their top two doubles teams also hold ITA Top 80 spots (Nos. 49 and 56). The Boilers will have their hands full with the Fighting Illini, but with a 1-5 road record, Purdue has a chance to use the home court to their advantage. The Northwestern Wildcats have a ranked advantage in both categories with Steven Forman ranked 54th in singles and Simen Bratholm/Ivan Yatsuk 55th in doubles. The Wildcats are 12-7 and have won two of their last four games, and swept No. 63 Penn State and Chicago State in back-to-back wins heading into their game against Purdue. Weather permitting, the Boilers will look to continue their winning streak on the outdoor courts this weekend. In case of outdoor matches, live stats and video will not be available. The best way to stay up-to-date on all game day is to follow the Purdue Men’s Tennis Twitter account @PurdueMTennis. If a match is moved indoors, all live stats and video will be available as usual. MATCH INFORMATION

Purdue (2-11, 0-1) vs. 22nd Illinois (13-8, 1-1)

Schwartz Tennis Center

Friday March 31 | 3 p.m. Purdue (2-11, 0-1) vs. No. 24 Northwestern (12-7, 1-1)

Schwartz Tennis Center

Sunday April 2 | Noon REMARKS The last time Purdue beat a ranked Big Ten opponent was on April 13, 2019. The Boilermakers toppled No. 46 from Iowa in a 4-3 home win.

Purdue is 1-24 against Illinois. Their only victory was a 4-3 win at West Lafayette on 03/01/2017.

Purdue is 9-18 all-time against Northwestern. Their last win was a 4-3 win at Ann Arbor in the 2019 Big Ten tournament.

The Boilermakers are 0-2 against ranked opponents this season.

Purdue has a total of 12 wins at Nos. 2 and 3.

The Boilermakers are 1-0 against nationally ranked doubles opponents this season.

Purdue hasn’t won a double point since 2/3 (2-5 loss to DePaul).

Milledge Plush picked up his first singles win since 1/28 against Butler (he’s 3-9 overall).

picked up his first singles win since 1/28 against Butler (he’s 3-9 overall). Tomasz Dudek set a new doubles career high with their win over No. 70 Indiana.

set a new doubles career high with their win over No. 70 Indiana. Michal Wozniak is two wins away from setting a new career high for total singles wins.

is two wins away from setting a new career high for total singles wins. Mujtaba Ali Khan and Wozniak are the only Boilers to have won singles records. Ali-Khan is 3-1 at No. 4 and Wozniak is 5-4 at No. 2.

