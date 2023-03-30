Arnold & Son unveils rare watches at Watches and Wonders 2023





From the cradle of the Swiss watch industry in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Arnold & Son has brought some of the most beautiful and unique timepieces to market. They introduced the HM Perpetual Moon, giving us the most prominent moon phase on the market. Let’s also not forget the gorgeous Globtrotter Platinum, which gave us the watch face with a deep blue globe in the center and a 24-hour clock. Now, the watch house that came to define the classics has launched new Double Tourbillion options at Watches and Wonders. While every watchmaker seeks to make a splash with a new piece hitting the market, Arnold & Son has done it in rare style with this brilliant piece. They are unique novelty pieces, which means that for the vast majority of watch enthusiasts, they are just something to look at. Arnold and Son Double Tourbillon The Double Tourbillon is one of Arnold & Sons most complicated watches and is categorized within the Grand Complications range of brands. The dual time zone watch face contains two watch faces, one with Roman numerals and one with Arabic numerals, both of which are independent of each other. This means you can set them separately from each other without affecting the other. So if you’re the jet-setting type who’s always on the run, you can keep one dial on home and the other on your destination. The face is adorned with expressive and rare stones to make it the newest in a long line of high quality and attractive watches that put this band on the map. The Double Tourbillion complication was introduced in 2014 and quickly became one of the most unique updates to a classic for the company, and it changed the way we look at dual time zone watch faces. Although traditionally available in jade, the new novelty watches are a little different: the Double Tourbillon White Gold Malachite features a malachite dial and opal sub-dials, while the Double Tourbillon White Gold Aventurine features a crystal dial. blue aventurine and white opal. sub-dials. Like most stylish watches, the most eye-catching and attractive part of this piece is the face. With the dual time functions sporting a beautiful white opal and giving you the two digital variations at noon and six o’clock, it leaves room for three and six o’clock. Of course, this is where Arnold & Son placed the twin tourbillons. With two distinct time complications in the same watch, a tourbillon to counteract Earth’s gravity is needed for each, and these watch geniuses are putting them both in plain sight for all of us watch nerds to enjoy. The case size is more expansive than most classic pieces at 43.5mm, most likely to accommodate the double tourbillons that sit well above the face. It also causes a high dome on the face which is also higher than normal. All told, fewer watches on the market will be more striking than this stellar piece from Arnold & Son. Editors’ Recommendations





















