



Could this be the breakthrough year for African fashion? By Mark Hooper Not before time, the V&A Museum in London has just launched its first major exhibition dedicated to the global impact Africa has had on the world of fashion, with textiles, photography, music and more Again. Until April 16, Africa Fashion looks like a long overdue survey of the influence the Continent has had on our industry, focusing specifically on the period from the mid-20th century onwards. IAMISIGO, fall 2020 IAMISIGO, fall 2020 Mbeuk Idourrou, Fall 2019 ArtC House It is important to underline that this is not a trend: rather an acknowledgment of what, too often, has not been recognized or has been appropriated with more or less transparency. But and forgive me for sounding corny here, there is no doubt that Africa is currently experiencing a cultural moment. The timing of the V&A show is no coincidence. Finally, the fashion industry welcomes the wealth of African talent into its fold: in 2019, Johannesburg-based Thebe Magugu became the first African to win the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, with judges praising his vision, his design and silhouette, adding , his creative work appropriates the codes of men’s and women’s fashion, the traditional and the , playing with volumes and traditional South African know-how. The emergency shield

Advertising campaign Thebes Weeds The emergency shield

Fall 2020 advertising campaign It wasn’t a flash in the pan. Magugus’ compatriot Lukhanyo Mdingi shared the 2021 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Award, while Lagos-based Iniye Tokyo James was a 2022 LVMH Award runner-up for his Tokyo James menswear brand. This year, the asexual collections of Faith Oluwajims, a fellow Nigerian, under the name of Bloke, were named semi-finalists. It’s proof of a generational talent that has finally broken through, making the traditional powerhouses of Europe and America sit up and take notice. Kind Kind Kind There is more to come. Back home is an annual celebration of pan-African creative culture that takes place at multiple venues in Lagos, Nigeria every Easter (this year April 7-10). Its founder is British-Nigerian talent manager and entrepreneur Grace Ladoja, who received an MBE for her contribution to British culture (she managed influential British grime rapper Skepta as well as Naomi Campbell). She describes Homecoming as an opportunity to galvanize the incredible creativity of this young generation and share it with the world. Homecoming exists to spark a celebration of cultural heritage and creative exchange, through the prism of music, fashion, sport, art and education. In terms of fashion, it includes a Streetwear Pop-Up, with local talent collaborating on exclusive products with global brands such as Stssy, Off White and Tremaine Emorys Denim Tears. Among this new wave, names of note include Ghana-based Studio 189, co-founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, which emphasizes sustainable production and traditional craft techniques adapted to modern audiences and Austrian-Nigerian Kenneth Ize, which fuses traditional craftsmanship (such as Nigerian aso-oke textiles) with luxury production. After launching her eponymous label at Lagos Fashion Week in 2013, Ize debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2020. But, as the V&A exhibit makes clear, these fashion advances need to be seen in a broader cultural context. One of last year’s top art exhibitions, In the Black Fantastic, curated by Ekow Eshun, featured the work of 11 contemporary artists from the African diaspora, working across multiple disciplines. Drawing on science fiction, myth and Afrofuturism, the exhibition explored how fantasy becomes a zone of creative and cultural liberation and a way to fight racism and social injustice by evoking new ways to be in the world. Having debuted at the Hayward Gallery in London, it is now touring the world (currently on display at the Kunsthalle Rotterdam in the Netherlands). In the accompanying book, published in the United States by MIT PressEshun expands his thesis by taking into account recent heights of popular culture such as Marvels Black Panther, which did more than just elevate African American and Black British actors to the A list: it also repositioned the film franchise. multi-billion dollar superheroes to showcase a truly African futuristic vision. McCollins The news that Grace Jones is working on a new album steeped in folk and African roots, in collaboration with musicians of Zimbabwean and Kenyan descent, has caused waves of excitement. Meanwhile, in product design, British furniture designer Mac Collins Nottingham born but with Afro-Caribbean roots has won awards, accolades and high-profile collaborations, including with stalwarts of the Conran and Benchmark industry. His Iklwa chair, for example, is inspired by his African cultural heritage. Describing it as a piece in tune with the ideas of Afrocentrism and the aesthetics of Afrofuturism, Collins designed the chair as an object to overwhelm its surroundings, much like a throne, [it] is intended to frame, improve and empower its human subject. It suits Black Panther himself or dare we say it, the next winner of the LVMH Prize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theimpression.com/could-this-be-african-fashions-breakthrough-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

