Masculine style: Get inspired by Ebuka, 6 other celebrities in stylish traditional fashion looks

Nigerian male celebrities have been a source of inspiration when it comes to traditional fashion, and in this article, Legit.ng sheds light on some of them.

From the red carpet to their everyday wear, these stars have pushed boundaries and set trends with their unique and stylish traditional looks.

As fans, it’s always exciting to see our favorite celebrities not only embracing their culture, but also expressing it through fashion.

Photos of traditional looks for men. Credit: @ebuka, @mofedamijo, @officialozo

In this list, we will feature some traditional styles worn by male Nigerian celebrities and how fans can be inspired to incorporate them into their wardrobes.

So whether you’re attending a traditional event or just looking to infuse some cultural flair into your everyday outfits, these celebrities have you covered!

Check them out below:

Look 1: Brown two-piece Ebuka

The media personality is a boss and unarguably one of the best dressed celebrities in Nigeria.

Here he rocked a two-piece set with varying shades of brown. He wore a matching cap.

Look 2: Alexx Ekubo in an all-black ensemble

The Nollywood actor is known for his stylish looks, and this time is no different.

He kept things classic, sleek and simple in this all-black ensemble with sunset shades.

Look 3: BBNaija Emmanuel in a print look

If you love minimalist fashion, then this look is one to consider.

The loose printed shirt paired with black pants and a fedora is definitely a rocking ensemble. The walking stick gives the fit some class for sure!

Look 4: BBNaija Ozo in mustard yellow

The reality TV star loves suits and senators.

Here he sported a mustard yellow senator ensemble with a kube cap and added a sporty look to the ensemble with his choice of footwear.

Look 5: Adedimeji Lateef in blue

Whether as a groom, wedding guest or attending any other formal function, this is a look guaranteed to steal the show.

Here, the actor posed in an ornately designed royal blue agbada with a matching cap and red shoes.

Look 6: RMD in an elegant green outfit

The veteran movie star is a Nigerian celebrity who knows how to create suave looks.

Here, he sports a green three-piece with embellishments around the shoulders. He added a modern touch to the look with his choice of a newspaper boy cap.

Look 7: Stan Nze in a white outfit

If you are looking for a stylish look for Sunday, then go for it!

Here, the actor teamed the immaculate outfit with a dark blue cap and blue shoes to complete the ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng