Fashion
Masculine style: Get inspired by Ebuka, 6 other celebrities in stylish traditional fashion looks
Nigerian male celebrities have been a source of inspiration when it comes to traditional fashion, and in this article, Legit.ng sheds light on some of them.
PAY ATTENTION: watch for news that is chosen exactly for you click on recommended for you and enjoy!
From the red carpet to their everyday wear, these stars have pushed boundaries and set trends with their unique and stylish traditional looks.
As fans, it’s always exciting to see our favorite celebrities not only embracing their culture, but also expressing it through fashion.
In this list, we will feature some traditional styles worn by male Nigerian celebrities and how fans can be inspired to incorporate them into their wardrobes.
So whether you’re attending a traditional event or just looking to infuse some cultural flair into your everyday outfits, these celebrities have you covered!
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on instagram – Receive the most important news directly in your favorite application!
Check them out below:
Look 1: Brown two-piece Ebuka
The media personality is a boss and unarguably one of the best dressed celebrities in Nigeria.
Here he rocked a two-piece set with varying shades of brown. He wore a matching cap.
Look 2: Alexx Ekubo in an all-black ensemble
The Nollywood actor is known for his stylish looks, and this time is no different.
He kept things classic, sleek and simple in this all-black ensemble with sunset shades.
Look 3: BBNaija Emmanuel in a print look
If you love minimalist fashion, then this look is one to consider.
The loose printed shirt paired with black pants and a fedora is definitely a rocking ensemble. The walking stick gives the fit some class for sure!
Look 4: BBNaija Ozo in mustard yellow
The reality TV star loves suits and senators.
Here he sported a mustard yellow senator ensemble with a kube cap and added a sporty look to the ensemble with his choice of footwear.
Look 5: Adedimeji Lateef in blue
Whether as a groom, wedding guest or attending any other formal function, this is a look guaranteed to steal the show.
Here, the actor posed in an ornately designed royal blue agbada with a matching cap and red shoes.
Look 6: RMD in an elegant green outfit
The veteran movie star is a Nigerian celebrity who knows how to create suave looks.
Here, he sports a green three-piece with embellishments around the shoulders. He added a modern touch to the look with his choice of a newspaper boy cap.
Look 7: Stan Nze in a white outfit
If you are looking for a stylish look for Sunday, then go for it!
Here, the actor teamed the immaculate outfit with a dark blue cap and blue shoes to complete the ensemble.
Black and gray, 6 more color pairs for men to experiment with
Guys have a hard time figuring out which colors go together when it comes to clothes.
However, with the right guide, things are often much easier.
In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven pairs of colors that work perfectly together.
Source: Legit.ng
|
Sources
2/ https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/fashion/1527880-mens-style-inspired-by-ebuka-6-celebs-stylish-traditional-fashion-looks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Spanish Prime Minister to Discuss War and Peace in Ukraine with Chinese Xi Jinping | Conflict News
- IPL 2023: ‘We shouldn’t talk about workload in T20 cricket’
- Go on vacation Hermès with its Men’s Spring/Summer 23 collection
- Council and Parliament reach provisional agreement on renewable energy directive
- Sensor information | AZoSensors.com – Page not found
- The Last Of Us Part 1 PC Port Glitch Includes Wet Characters For No Reason
- US co-hosts second Democracy Summit in Costa RicaExBulletin
- India is indeed mother of democracy, says PM Modi quoting Mahabharata and Vedas
- Boris Johnson in cartoons – at the Cartoon Museum
- USC Women’s Tennis Set for a three game home weekend
- Around the World: Favorite Things of Famous French Fashion Designer Christian Louboutins
- Turkey agrees to supply natural gas to Hungary