Boise State Athletics





ANGELS Boise State’s gymnastics team earned their spot in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Regional Championships, beating BYU, 196.700-196.125, Wednesday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. Boise State’s gymnastics team earned their spot in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Regional Championships, beating BYU, 196.700-196.125, Wednesday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. The Broncos’ score marked the highest first-round total in NCAA regional competition since the current format was adopted in 2019. Boise State also became the first team to record above 49,000 in the four events in a double encounter in the first round. With a .200 advantage over the Cougars heading into the fourth and final rotation, the Broncos posted a score of 49.425 on beam, the highest event score in history since the start of the current regional format. to ensure victory. Senior Adriana Pop led the way on beam, scoring a Boise State regional record 9.925. Second year Alyssa Vulaj delivered a career-high 9.900 to start the Broncos’ rotation, and junior Emily Lopez corresponded to this mark. The pair’s score is tied for second-best performance in regional competition for the Broncos. Senior Talia Small and second Emma Loim rounded Boise State’s beam total, earning 9.850. Strong barre routines by a junior duo Courtney Blackson and Lopez helped the Broncos take an early lead after just one rotation. Blackson scored 9.875 while Lopez scored 9.900, tied for the second-highest mark on bars by a Bronco in regional history. For a second straight rotation on the jump, it was Blackson and Lopez who were among Boise State’s best, in addition to Vulaj. The trio led the team to a score of 49.225, the Broncos’ third-highest jump total in regional competition. With a 9.950, Blackson tied the second-highest vault score by a Boise State gymnast in a regional meet, and she also tied her career-high score. Vulaj earned a 9.900 on apparatus, tied for the sixth best performance by a blue and orange gymnast in regional history. Lopez recorded a 9.850. Going into the third rotation, the Broncos led the Cougars, 98.250-97.950. On the ground, Blackson and second year Elaina McGovern both scored 9.850, leading Boise State to its ninth-best floor score in regional competition. Quotes “I couldn’t be prouder of this team. We had so much fun today! They went wild and played to the level they are capable of.” -head coach Tina Bird

“Emilie [Lopez]Courtney [Blackson] And [Adriana] Popp were superstars today and their performances lifted the whole team.” -Bird

"We can't wait to start all over again tomorrow! " -Bird

Best Broncos
Junior Courtney Blackson tied the second best vault score by a Boise State gymnast in a regional meet with her 9.950. She also equaled her career-high mark.

Junior Emily Lopez posted a 9.900 on bars, tied for the second-highest mark by a Bronco in regional history.

Senior Adriana Pop achieved a Boise State regional meet record 9.925 on balance beam.

Second year Alyssa Vulaj 9.900 on the vault tied the sixth-best performance ever by a Bronco on the apparatus at a regional meet.

Lopez and Vulaj's 9.900 tied for the second-best performances on balance beam at a regional meet for the Broncos. Vulaj's beam score was a career high.

Notable
Boise State's 196.700 scored the highest total in the first round of an NCAA regional competition since the current format was adopted in 2019.

The Broncos became the first team to record above 49,000 across all four events in a double first-round meeting at the NCAA regional level.

With its mark of 49.425, Boise State posted the highest event score in history since the start of the new regional format.

The Broncos’ bar total (49.025) is the ninth best in program history in regional competition.

The team earned a score of 49.225 on vault, the third-highest score on vault in regional history.

Boise State had the ninth best floor performance in program history at regional competition with its score of 49.025.

And after With Wednesday's win, the Broncos advanced to the second round of regional competition. Boise State will meet No. 4 UCLA, No. 13 Missouri and Stanford on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. MT. Blackson and Lopez will also compete as individual event specialists in the second round of competition. Blackson is scheduled to perform on vault, bars and floor, while Lopez is ready for the vault and bars routines.

