Around the World: Favorite Things of Famous French Fashion Designer Christian Louboutins

Text size





As the founder of an eponymous fashion brand that counts legions of women and celebrities as ardent fans, Christian Louboutin has amassed a following that has earned him fame in his own right. Best known for her stilettos with their unmistakable red lacquered soles, the accessory that gave her her debut, the Paris-born designer has since expanded beyond shoes to handbags, fragrances, makeup and footwear. for men.

Now comes a new adventure all together: in April, Louboutin, 60, will open Vermelho Melides, a 13-room hotel in Melides, a small town in the Portuguese region of Alentejo. It’s a rural, unspoiled destination of pine forests, rice lagoons and beaches where he owns a restored old fisherman’s hut and visits every chance he gets.

Named after the Portuguese word for red, Vermelho Melides is meant to evoke the feeling of a guest house more than a hotel and features a litany of colors, materials and styles from different eras. Art plays into the design too, while dining and drinking will take place at XTian, ​​a restaurant offering upscale Portuguese cuisine.

Louboutin, who was kicked out of school three times and started designing shoes as a teenager, spoke to penta about his favorite things about Rio de Janeiro, where he used to attend carnival and also has a house.

I first discovered Portugalas a teenager on a backpacking trip. I have traveled to Lisbon and Porto and immediately loved both. I returned eight years later this time to Comporta, a small town about an hour south of Lisbon. It was idyllic and had the most beautiful stretch of beach. I didn’t see her again until almost a decade later. I had already started my business, and my friend, designer Jacques Grange, invited me to stay with him at his home there. I ended up visiting the next two summers and eventually bought a house in Comporta and then Melides.

My ideal day in Melides starts with waking up at 7 a.m., jogging, and jumping into the ocean for a swim. Then his breakfast with my friends and family. The rest of the day is very relaxed. I have a beautiful garden and could spend a few hours tending to my flowers and vegetables. Or reading it, drawing my next set of shoe designs and visiting local markets. But really, being in Melides is not doing much. In the evening, it’s a long dinner with friends at home or in a local restaurant.

A favorite memory of Melides is a ceramic piece from the Vida Dura store in town. Everything is handmade in Portugal and the owner has a fantastic eye for great finds. Crockery, carafes, glasses, etc. are colorful and will remind you of your trip.

My most memorable hotel stay was at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India in the Maharani Suite. It is a sprawling and magnificent palace with Art Deco decor. My bed was huge and the bathroom too. More recently, it is Le Grand Controle on the estate of Versailles. I went for Valentine’s Day with my boyfriend, and the property transported us to the world of French royalty. Alain Ducasse is behind the kitchen, and we had the most decadent multi-course with plenty of French wine.

The destination on my bucket list is the Azores Islands in Portugal. The architecture is beautiful and it’s all about appreciating nature like Melides. I want to visit Tasmania for the same reason.

My favorite vacation destination is Bhutan. I visit every year. It is a very spiritual place and again, nature dominates. I also love hiking, and the country offers some incredibly scenic hikes.

The shoes I wear for sightseeing are moccasins or flip flops. I find them comfortable and easy to put on and take off. Never sneakers, which I only wear when I run.

My travel essentials are a ledger and auction catalogs from Christies, Sothebys and Bonhams are my secret vice.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.