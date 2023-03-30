Yes

You can cook just about anything in this bad boy, from stews and braised meats to baked breads, cobblers and pies. This is what makes the dutch oven a versatile but hugely underrated way to cook a meal while camping. But if you’ve never touched a Dutch oven before, let alone tried open-fire cooking, fear not. We bring you tips and tricks from Portland-based chefs Mona Johnson and Jaret Foster, who have been cooking on high heat since they were both kids.

It goes without saying how much they are in love with open fire cooking. They built their whole business, Turningwhich offers events and farm-to-fire cooking classes. And for good reason. We don’t have to be beholden to a kitchen to create a beautiful meal for people, says Johnson.

Fight the elements

Johnson and Foster cooked in almost every conceivable condition: snow, sleet and rain, but the wind, Johnson warns, is the most dangerous.

Before lighting your fire, Foster recommends clearing the area around it, being aware of wind direction, and building windbreaks by piling up logs or rocks. And because we live in a wildfire-prone state, it’s important to consider seasonal campfire bans.

When we cook, we always have fire extinguishers with us, says Johnson. If you’re not near a water source, she suggests having a few buckets or jugs of water handy to put out any coals or embers.

respect your mother

Foster says cooking fires should be built with well-seasoned hardwoods like fruitwood or oak in addition to lump charcoal. Turn on the fire at least 40 minutes to an hour before you start cooking to let it burn to a bed of glowing embers, he says.

We always keep what we call a motherly fire going because the worst thing in the world is if you’re right in the middle of the good part of cooking and you run out of heat, says Foster.

He suggests scraping some of the coals off to the side, which will act as a cooking area with the mother fire burning alongside.

Nestle the dutch oven over the hot coals and also place the coals on the lid. This generates downward heat just like an oven. When dealing with the heat, it’s all about trusting your senses, Johnson says. If your food cooks too quickly, you can remove some of the coals under the dutch oven.

One of the magic things about the Dutch oven, however, is slow, slow braising, notes Johnson. The Dutch oven is known for being a slow cooker, ideal when you’re looking for something less convenient. You put in all the ingredients, Johnson says, and they slowly simmer and meld together to create something more complex.

turns Hama Stew of 2 Hama clams with chickpeas and burnt onion dashi

For 46 people

1 pound 1 Hama Hama Manila and Purple Savory clams, rinsed

1 Hama Hama Manila and Purple Savory clams, rinsed 1 cup diced onion

diced onion cup each carrot, celery and

fennel

each carrot, celery and fennel cup jumped up*

jumped up* 2 cups cooked chickpeas

cooked chickpeas 1 cup dry white wine

dry white wine 4 cups burnt onion dashi** (can substitute instant dashi or vegetable broth if needed)

burnt onion dashi** (can substitute instant dashi or vegetable broth if needed) 1 cup chopped fresh herbs (parsley, dill, mint, thyme, coriander, etc.)

chopped fresh herbs (parsley, dill, mint, thyme, coriander, etc.) extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Prepare the fire using wood or lump charcoal and let it burn until it becomes a hot coal. Move the grill grate aside and nestle a four-quart dutch oven into the embers. Add several glasses of olive oil to the Dutch oven, then add the diced onion, carrot, celery and fennel. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables begin to soften but not brown. If the pot is too hot, remove some of the coals underneath. Season the vegetables with salt, then add the sofrito and chickpeas to the pot, stirring to combine. Add the white wine and simmer almost completely. Add the dashi and bring to a boil. Add both types of clams to the pan and place the lid on top. Simmer stew, stirring occasionally, until clams open and are cooked through. Taste the broth and salt if necessary. Add the fresh herbs and drizzle generously with olive oil. Serve straight out of the Dutch oven with lots of crusty bread.

* Sofrito

13 cups olive oil

olive oil 4 means yellow onions, peeled, halved and thinly sliced

yellow onions, peeled, halved and thinly sliced 12 cups pure tomato

pure tomato Sea salt

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onions and a few pinches of salt, then cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to soften and release their liquid. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue cooking, stirring often (add a little water if it sticks to the pan), until the onions are melted, golden and caramelized. Add pure tomato and cook until thickened, season with salt, cool and refrigerate until needed.

**Dashi with burnt onions



2 ways yellow onions, skin on, split across the equator to create 4 halves

yellow onions, skin on, split across the equator to create 4 halves 1 sheaf of 4 x 4 inches kombu (or an equal amount of kombu in smaller sizes)

Preheat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Place the onions cut side down in a hot, dry skillet and cook undisturbed until deeply charred and blackened on the cut side. Transfer the onions to a large ovenproof saucepan with a tight fitting lid. Add 2 liters of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Put the lid on and place in a 350 degree oven for at least 1 hour (up to 3 for richer flavor), checking often to make sure the onions are coated with liquid. Add water to keep the onions submerged. In a separate heatproof container, pour 1 liter of boiling water over the kombu and let steep for one hour. Remove the kombu and discard, reserving the soaking water. Strain the onion broth through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing out the solids to extract all of the golden liquid. Combine with reserved kombu dashi. Season with sea salt to taste.

Tournant chefs say this is a great umami-rich (and vegan) recipe to have on hand for flavor building and can be made ahead and frozen. If time is tight, feel free to use instant dashi or vegetable stock if desired. A quick dashi is also sometimes made over the flames with seawater and kombu.