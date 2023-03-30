Fashion
Pepsi changes its name, Roblox meets fashion and more
Pepsi is celebrating its 125-year history in style this year with a rebrand to update its iconic look.
The Pepsi brand is launching a new logo and visual identity system in the fall after maintaining its current system for 14 years, according to aPress releaseby PR Newswire.
According to the press release, some dramatic changes include a bold typeface, a revamped color scheme, and a signature pulse that fans may still recognize as familiar.
Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, noted the need to freshen up while maintaining continuity with the beloved brand:
“Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly moving with the times as it has been a staple of pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years. We couldn’t be more excited to start a new era for Pepsi, as this modern and exciting new look will lead the brand’s distinction to be bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to shamelessly enjoy the things they love. bring out the best in the Pepsi brand’s rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward in setting it up for success in an increasingly digital world.
The revamped Pepsi character will be released this fall in the United States and Canada. A worldwide release is planned for 2024.
why is it important: Pepsi has many connections to pop culture events and celebrities over the years (Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, anyone?).
Building on an already popular base whilestay relevantcan go a long way for anyone looking to take the redesign leap. Don’t be afraid to modernize, revamp or rebrand your business, especially one that has deep and valuable ties to a community. Pepsi is a good example of pivoting while maintaining brand integrity.
Cyber threats of disruption are a real risk
Cyber threats are of increasing concern to Americans.
According to the newGallups Global Affairs Surveyof terrorism-related concerns, cyberterrorism is ranked as the number one critical threat to vital U.S. interests, according to 84% of respondents. Thirteen percent of respondents think this threat is important but not critical.
The potential threat to cybersecurity outweighs concerns over Iran’s development of nuclear weapons, which comes second on the list with 74% of people who think the threat is critical. Twenty-two percent of respondents consider it important but not critical, according toGallup Report.
The survey, conducted in February, also found that Chinese military threats and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict are also areas of concern.
why is it important: Prepare your communication strategies in advance in case cyber risks harm staff members and customers who depend on your brand to manage their sensitive data. Prepare a communication strategy in the event of a breach and be prepared to be a source of reliable information, even in the midst of chaos.
Amazon gives you the list of regularly returned items
Consumers cherish the ability to make informed product selections before purchasing.
Amazon greatly simplifies this process by informing customers offrequently returned products,according to an article byThe edge.
We currently display return rate information on select product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchasing decisions, Amazon spokeswoman Betsy Harden said in The article. Information.
Amazon lets its frequently returned item warning label do the talking to encourage consumers to check item details and reviews before making a purchase, helping customers avoid misleading or shoddy products and reducing unnecessary returns, according to the item.
Currently, Amazon’s return policy allows customers to return new and unused purchases up to 30 days after ordering, usually for free, unless the item is deemed non-returnable, depending on the item. The move aims to reduce the inconvenience of returning products, bypassing “deceptively marketed products with fake reviews,” the article adds.
The addition of frequently returned items has not yet been fully released.
Why is this important: Being transparent is king and being upfront is priceless to consumers. Nobody wants to buy a repeat offender that has to be returned. Amazon gets some nice points for providing great, honest reviews and promoting being open about sometimes unpopular items they might overlook. Giving customers another tool to consider when deciding what to buy is invaluable. It helps a lot if the terrible transactions are not hidden.
Roblox is getting trendy
Move over kids, adults are getting into Roblox too.
Famous model Karlie Kloss takes to the virtual runways on the online gaming community platform in a welcome partnership,Mashablereported.
Kloss told Mashable that her interest in connecting Roblox fashion stemmed from the fact that she was already seeing unique threads on the game creation system, which has 67.3 million daily active users and around 214 million. monthly active users, according tostatistics. The players arealready creatingfashion trends that many arecollectionon.
Welcome to Fashion Klossette, my new universe exclusively on @roblox! Anyone can design, style, create, express themselves and share this with others. I look forward to seeing you there! xx pic.twitter.com/IVlTjUPJev
— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) March 22, 2023
Kloss tells Mashable her reason for moving from exclusivity in the fashion industry to accessibility for everyone:
“How did I get to these spaces? And how to share this access? This is where I see the potential; democratize these experiences, tools and opportunities. This game touches a very real population and audience. And if you build it, they will come.
why is it important: It’s important to find new ways to interact with niche populations who may not be your regular customers or customers. Kloss, a fashion icon, emphasized the importance of thinking outside the box, recognizing potential, and using the already dedicated gaming community to bridge the gap. This can go a long way for PR professionals. It also speaks to the growing power of the metaverse for all audiences.
Sherri Kolade is a writer at Ragan Communications. In her spare time when not with her family, she enjoys watching Alfred Hitchcock-style movies, reading, and building a genuinely organized life that sometimes includes finding something deliciously fried.
Follow her onLinkedIn.
