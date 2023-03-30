When Superheroes Need Leather, These Pop Artisans Get to Work





LONDON Not all superheroes wear capes. And no one wears satin or stretchy nylon pantyhose today. The modern crime-fighter prefers tailored leather, often a little fuzzy, often handmade by a pair of former club kids. Patrick Whitaker and Keir Malem, both 57, founded Whitaker Malem, their brand specializing in leather, in 1988. They had started dating a few years earlier, when Mr. Whitaker studied at Central Saint Martins and fashion students used nightclubs as much as their university assignments to experiment with style. . Nightlife was the social media of the time. Fashion buyers were enthusiastic about Mr. Whitaker’s latest student collection, so the pair set up their business first as a luxury fashion label and then as costume designers for music videos, stage and film. screen. They call themselves pop artisans and are celebrated for their distinctive cutting, joining and wet casting of rawhides, with custom orders costing an average of 8,000 pounds ($9,270), but film and video creations specialized ones often require much more.

Their work is now part of the pop culture canon: they’ve created looks for Aquaman, Batman in The Dark Knight, Captain America: The First Avenger and Wonder Woman. For the latter, in 2017, they not only created the red, bronze and blue bodysuit of Diana Princes’ alter ego, they also dressed her Amazon sisters.

We were responsible for 160 suits, Mr. Whitaker said. It took a year. Every project takes time. Captain America: The First Avenger took four months from the first sketch to the final costume. The pair have collaborated with famed costume designer Kym Barrett on numerous productions, including Aquaman and the 2012 sci-fi Cloud Atlas. I often design costumes on my projects to showcase their design and construction skills, Ms Barrett wrote in an email. They combine sophisticated technical processes with a sensual form, finished with delicate coloring and intricate details. The pieces are protective, durable for action, and incredibly sexy. In addition to their Hollywood credits, Whitaker and Malem also work on exhibitions and have collaborated regularly with British artist Allen Jones, known for his fetishized sculptures of female forms as furniture, and with Caroline Darke, trustee of the Museum of Leathercraft in Northampton. . , England, who in 2000 commissioned a piece of a dissected male torso for the museum’s permanent collection.

They are incredible innovators as well as total perfectionists, Ms. Darke said. I first encountered them about 40 years ago when they were developing the art of wet molded leather for fashion. Previously, it was only used for bowls and other vessels, and they took it to extremes, creating modern body shapes. As Ms. Barrett mentioned, and as Mr. Jones clearly appreciates, the Whitaker Malem leather look is not PG-13. In a world where nipples are a social media trigger, both Mr. Whitaker and Mr. Malem take the details of the areola and belly button to heart. For The Nudes Room at the Christian Louboutin 2020 exhibition at the Palais de la Porte Dore in Paris, their models left nothing to the imagination. More explicit: recent Phallus Belt sculpts with priapic elements, which certainly won’t be part of the final cut of a DC or Marvel movie anytime soon. second skin It was the promise of sex-positive armor that brought high-profile figures to Whitaker Malem. Megan Thee Stallion wore a black pierced bodysuit at Glastonbury last year and David LaChapelle photographed Doja Cat in a pink Labia bustier (which looked ringing) for the artwork for her 2021 Planet Her album. Rapper Ojay Morgan, aka Zebra Katz, wore a black gladiator-style two-piece outfit during his recent Less is Moor tour. I felt and looked like a god, which was the point, Mr Morgan wrote in an email. They create second skins that make you feel absolutely invincible.

But Coliseum-appropriate styles are hallmarks for Whitaker Malem: They created a gold version for Alexander McQueens’ first Givenchy couture show in 1997 and another for Brad Pitt in Troy. Mr. Whitaker and Mr. Malem live and work in a purpose-built studio in East London’s Hackney, and rarely allow anyone other than a recently graduated part-time stylist from Central Saint Martins to help in a way that provides access to their full process. Although they are happy to talk about method, their expertise and artistic eye are intangible elements of the final result. We get a 3D body scan of the actor and then it’s CNC machined out of a certain density of foam that we like to work with, said Mr. Whitaker, referring to CNC machining. The men use a blade to refine the shape of the foam before applying the leather using the wet molding process and then allowing it to dry, producing permanent contours in the skin. Our fit is 90% cut, 10% blocking and wet molding, said Mr. Whitaker. No one else can match the way we sew raw edge.

another universe Anyone who has tried to put a needle in leather would recognize the skills of Mr. Whitaker and Mr. Malems.

We’re really couture, said Mr. Whitaker. We perform all tinting and metallization applications in our studio. I sew it, and Keir gilds it by hand, like you would a Georgian mirror. When you get close to it, it looks better than silver plating. The silhouette is the most important thing for the film, then the color and the way the light hits it. The men were on a college lecture tour in the United States in early March, talking about their inspirations, collaborations and history, and also detailing how fundamental leather is to their craft. We use leather because of its inherent qualities, Mr. Malem said. We cut it and use sewing instead of boning to create a shape. It gives rigidity, never frays. But the work is intense, and we can only produce about ten high-end unique pieces per year.

He said they only work with the shoulder parts of the skins, which arrive in their natural biscuit color from their sole supplier. The men say they haven’t considered vegan alternatives and see no need to: 99% of the world’s leather is a co-product of the meat industry, Mr Whitaker said. Twenty percent of skins from agriculture are discarded in the United States. Nothing we do is for commercial production. There is no inventory. Early Whitaker Malem designs in pristine condition appear on auction sites from time to time. Online marketplace 1st Dibs recently posted a listing for a $750 patent leather vest, but movie-related artwork and pieces regularly sell for significantly more. In 2021, for example, Attendant, a sculpture on which they collaborated with Allan Jones, sold for $64,899 at Sothebys Hong Kong.

I remember seeing our work in action films in the 1990s, and the costume designers claimed they made them, Mr. Whitaker said. But they had just bought them at a store we were selling in LA Cher and Janet Jackson was buying them there too.

Today, people order parts directly. When Burberry was dressing Bella Hadid for the 2022 Met Gala in New York, the house’s creative director at the time, Riccardo Tisci, commissioned a leather corset as part of her ensemble. They also worked with Balenciaga and Charles Jeffrey. But, for years, we flew under the radar, Mr. Whitaker said. Nobody was doing what we were doing. The diversification of art and fashion towards Marvel and DC movies took them to another universe and to another level. As imitators make them bristle, they live for their chosen medium, obsessing over fashion’s impact on movies, citing Paco Rabanne’s work on Barbarella in 1968 and Azzedine Alaas’ outfits for Grace Jones in the outing. from James Bond in 1985’s A View to a Kill as examples of featured clothing. They still love dressing Madonna for Die Another Day in 2002. You won’t get a lesbian fencing instructor in a Bond movie now, Mr Malem said. Mr Whitaker said the duo would love to work with the contemporary equivalent of Fellini, Pasolini or Ken Russell, but they don’t exist. It’s only the blockbuster movies that can afford to bring people like us in and mess around and do what we do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/29/fashion/craftsmanship-leather-whitaker-malem-london.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related