Men’s lacrosse earns eighth straight win over Cleveland State





Next game: at utah 03/31/2023 | 6:00 p.m. Pac-12 network Tue. 31 (Friday) / 6:00 p.m. To Utah JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville men’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to eight games after beating the Cleveland State Vikings 14-12 on Wednesday afternoon. YOU THE LEADERS OF STATE GOALS Jackson Intrieri , Ibrahim Pio (3)

ASSISTANCE Ibrahim Pio (2)

NUMBERS CAUSES consideration of Jack (2) HOW DID IT HAPPEN With just under two minutes left in the third quarter and the score tied at seven all, Gavin Angell found the net to give Jacksonville (8-1, 3-0 ASUN) the one-goal advantage. Nicky Brown then followed up with a tear itself, and Jackson Intrieri found the net with eight seconds left in the quarter to give Jacksonville a three-goal cushion. Dylan Watson scored what was the Dolphins’ fourth consecutive unanswered goal 50 seconds into the fourth and Angell completed the five-goal flurry with his second in 3 minutes to see JU lead 12-7. Both teams started off at a fast pace as both teams found the net once each within the first two minutes. The Vikings (3-4, 1-2 ASUN) scored four straight to start the game, before Ibrahim Pio scored with just a second left in the first quarter to stop the flurry, but the Dolphins found themselves trailing 4-2 at the break. Jacksonville and Cleveland State scored two goals apiece in the second quarter to similarly see the difference at 6-4 at halftime. The Dolphins came out on a high in the second half, scoring twice in the first 70 seconds of the third quarter thanks to Jack Taylor And Dylan Watson . Pio followed suit with a goal five minutes later to see the Dolphins regain their first lead. After the Dolphins broke for five straight goals, Cleveland State refused to go quietly. The Vikings scored four of the next five goals and cut their deficit to two. Pio scored his third goal to complete his hat trick with 3:30 to go and give the Dolphins some breathing room on the stretch. CSU found the net but a big save and a ground ball recovered by Luke Millican put an end to any thought of a return of the Vikings. WHAT THEY SAID The head coach Jean Galloway “We’re grateful to come out of this with a win against a tough and athletic group from Cleveland State,” the head coach said. Jean Galloway after the game. “I thought we started a little late, but I was happy with the positivity of our guys despite a deficit” “Emotionally we need to support each other more on the sidelines if we want to be championship caliber,” added coach Galloway of what his team learned about themselves in this game. “It will be a point of attention with a quick turnaround.” “The good news is there’s no time to be disappointed,” Coach Galloway said of the short deadline. “We’re going to play the pre-season favorites at home on Friday night. We’re excited to go find some work in Salt Lake.” ADDITIONAL NOTES Intrieri’s hat-trick is his second in a row after registering on a Saturday against Mercer

The Dolphins’ eight-game winning streak is now one behind their best-of-nine program, which was established a season ago

Jacksonville nearly doubled Cleveland State in ground balls with 40 recorded for Vikings 23 FOLLOWING Jacksonville has a quick turnaround and a flight west to face Utah for a game scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

