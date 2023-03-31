25 Beautiful Spring Wedding Guest Dresses





Spring marks the start of wedding season, and if you have a long list of celebrations to attend over the next few months, you probably have one question in mind: what am I going to wear? Luckily, you won’t have to look too far to find something you love because there are plenty of pretty spring wedding guest dresses on the market. Just find one that suits your personal style and event dress code. To help you decide what to wear to all your spring weddings, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up our favorite new styles, which you can shop now. We’ve highlighted the fabrics, patterns and colors that speak for the season, from flowing silks and bold florals to pale pastels, and included multiple price points to ensure there’s something for everyone on our list of spring wedding guest dresses.



Bardot Floral Dress x REVOLVE With kind permission to shoot





This floral wedding guest dress is perfect for spring. The feminine piece has puff sleeves, cinched cuffs and a boned bodice.

Hanifa Clara long knit dress Courtesy of Hanifa





With shades of red, orange and yellow, this long dress reminds us of a vibrant sunset before summer. The floor length ombr dress is made of a stretchy knit material that will hug your figure. (And the sexy cowl neckline is an added bonus!)

Elliott “Kai” Maxi Dress With kind permission to shoot





We love this bright avocado green color for spring, it’s so fresh. Sleek and simple, this satin dress (with a classic V-neckline and blouson sleeves) lets its punchy hue do the talking.

Reformation dress “Fallon” Courtesy of Reformation





A romantic option for a spring wedding, this maxi dress has a sweetheart neckline and layered ruffle hemline you’ll love. The fitted bodice and waistline give way to a mermaid-inspired hit just below the knee.

Lulus “Everlasting Bliss” blush floral print maxi dress Courtesy of Lulus





Looking for the perfect floral wedding guest dress for spring? You found it in this colorful A-line set, which has spaghetti straps, a high slit, and pink, cream, and green florals. You can dress this dress up or down: for a casual daytime event, keep it simple with nude sandals, gold hoops and beachy waves or go semi-formal with pointy toe pumps, pearl earrings and a smoothie. back updo.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Floral Georgette Ruffle Dress Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s





This floral maxi dress has an alluring look, thanks to the cascading ruffles, pleated bodice and cinched waist. It’s the ultimate choice for a garden party.

Lulus “Garden of Romance” Floral burnout long strapless dress Courtesy of Lulus





Here’s a more subtle floral option in the prettiest spring-hued rose. We love the strapless sweetheart neckline and princess seam bodice.

Reformation “Nadira” Dress Courtesy of Reformation





Featuring tie straps and smocked back for a little extra stretch, this flowy midi dress is soft yet bold thanks to its oversized floral print.

Corey Lynn Calter Deep V Jacquard Dress Courtesy of Anthropologie





If you’re on the hunt for a short wedding guest dress for spring, put this moody issue of Anthropologie on your radar. The jacquard set has long sleeves (which will block out the chill on an early spring evening) and a flirty hemline that shows just the right amount of leg.

Versace draped open-back satin maxi dress Courtesy of Net-A-Porter





Both simple and gorgeous, the solid pink hue of this dress is sure to be an eye-catcher. The real draw is the draped open back, which provides even more drama.

& Other Stories asymmetric puff sleeve fitted dress Courtesy of & Other Stories





Available in light purple and hot pink, this asymmetric puff sleeve dress offers the perfect pop of color. We also love the fixed layered pleating and subtle slit.

Poupette St Barth “Queen” Midi dress with puff sleeves and flowers Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue





This midi dress, featuring a v-neckline bodice and inlaid lace detailing, is perfect for a casual outdoor spring wedding, thanks to its puff sleeves and delicate floral pattern.

Betsey Johnson Ruffle Hem Midi Dress Courtesy of Macy’s





This lavender look (which is under $100!) has the vibe of a ’90s strappy dress, but the gathered neckline offers flattering structure. The subtle fabric embellishments will catch the light on the dance floor.

Jacquemus stretch-knit open-back maxi dress Courtesy of Net-A-Porter





Earthy and organic, this olive green maxi dress features stretchy mesh fabric, which means you’ll be comfortable all night long. The folded neckline and twisted straps give this simple look a fresh feel. Pair it with red-orange platform sandals for punch, or keep it neutral with pumps that match your skin tone.

Lulus “Peak Party Vibe” Satin Tie Back Midi Dress Courtesy of Lulus





If you want to make a splash at a spring wedding, consider this aptly named dress. Everything is fun, from the saffron hue and tiered midi skirt to the flirty V-neckline.

Pretty lavish bridesmaid “Keisha” cowl neck satin maxi dress Courtesy of ASOS





Want to wear something classic and elegant instead? Shop this shiny, satin-inspired dress, which can work perfectly with a black tie.

Del Core Satin Slip Midi Dress Courtesy of Moda Operandi





Here’s another classic option in a colorway perfect for spring. We love the romantic cowl neckline and draped back waistband of this satin number, but its flowy silhouette is the real highlight.

Aqua ruffled crepe gown Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s





If you’re heading for a particularly formal spring wedding, you might want to wear a darker dress with a floor-sweeping hemline. Consider this polished option: the silhouette is classic and structural, but the asymmetrical neckline and ruffles offer the perfect lightness for spring.

Loewe asymmetric tie-neck crepe de chine mini dress Courtesy of Net-A-Porter





For a relaxed vibe, opt for this lightweight dress, which features an asymmetric hemline and a flowy silhouette. We love the little cutout just below the neckline.

Sabina Musayev x Revolve Helena Dress With kind permission to shoot





The semi-sheer metallic fabric of this pick has some edge, but the dusty pale pink keeps the look soft (and spring-appropriate!). The strap tie accents provide another textural element.

Dusty Sage Chiffon Luxedo Midi Dress with Bow Tie and Slit Courtesy of Azazie





We love the soft hue of this midi dress and sage is a particularly popular wedding color right now. Bow-tie straps and an alluring side slit are the perfect finishing touches.

Banana Republic Factory Celestial Blouson Sleeve Maxi Dress Courtesy of the Banana Republic





This blouson-sleeve maxi dress is perfect for a spring wedding (and we love its unique lemon hue, which reads slightly neon). It drapes seamlessly from shoulder to hem; a matching belt defines the waist.

Asymmetrical satin dress “Cassini” by Elliatt Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue





It doesn’t get more classic than this one-shoulder cocktail dress that has a flattering ruched detail. The bright teal hue makes it a great option for spring.

Empire Crisscross Amsale Dress Courtesy of Amsale





Wear this open back wrap dress to your next spring wedding. It comes in a lovely sage shade and has a curved empire silhouette.

Luxedo “Express Yourself” Floral Print Wrap Dress Courtesy of Azazie





Do you love floral prints and need a spring wedding guest dress that satisfies a casual dress code? If so, this affordable dress is the one for you. You’ll wear it to more than just weddings, you could easily style this look for work (or wear it into summer).



