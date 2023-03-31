Nicole Kidman wore a jaw-dropping reveal dress that left fans in awe





Whether she’s walking the red carpet for her own work or supporting a loved one at a Hollywood event, Nicole Kidman knows how to bring glamor to any event she attends. THE The actress took that idea literally when she arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards in a shimmering look. She was there for her nominated work in And winner Outstanding Performance by a Female in a Supporting Role for the Hulu show. To celebrate the night, Nicole wore a dark blue long sleeve dress with sparkles layered all over the top. The dress also had a number of small curtains and ruffles connecting the top to the skirt. But the real standout detail was the high slit on the right leg, adding pop to an otherwise demure look for the A-lister event. Given Nicole’s affinity for mixing classic elements with modern fashion ideals, it’s no surprise that she did just that with the rest of the look. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images Kevin Mazur//Getty Images For her footwear, Nicole embraced the couture aesthetic with a pair of strappy studded heel sandals. As for jewelry, she went with a number of diamond bracelets and bold purple earrings. The Aussie star styled her blonde hair in loose, Hollywood-inspired waves. Plus, she kept her makeup natural with simple eyeshadow and lipstick. When the actress posted her own photos from the night on Instagram, fans couldn’t forget how stunning she looked in the sparkling outfit. Wasting no time, they immediately complimented her on her dress choice in the comments section. “YOU ARE TOO BEAUTIFUL my idol,” one person wrote. “You look beautiful in blue,” replied another. “Our favorite bomb,” added another user. If anyone knows how to merge their own style into a red carpet moment, Nicole is the woman to do it. People know her attention to detail, as they recently loved seeing her sparkling black dress at the 2023 Oscars alongside her husband Keith Urban. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

