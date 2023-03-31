Suhana Khan celebrates in mom Gauri’s dress. See them wear it years apart





The image was shared by a fan page. (courtesy: gaurikhan_love) Suhana Khan, who has yet to make her acting debut in Bollywood, is the center of attention. This is not surprising considering that her father, Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most popular actors in the world. So when Suhana recently went out to party with her The Archies co-star and alleged boyfriend Agastya Nanda, it made headlines. Suhana and Agastya were among several Bollywood insiders who attended Tania Shroff’s (Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend) birthday party in Mumbai. Fans of Suhana and the Khan family also made an interesting observation from the many images from the party that were shared on social media. It turns out that Suhana was wearing a vintage dress that was once worn by her mother Gauri Khan. Fans also unearthed images of the interior designer-producer wearing the same animal print dress years ago. Here is an image of mother and daughter wearing the same dress, several years apart. Additionally, a video of Suhana Khan leaving the birthday party also made the rounds on social media. In the clip, Agastya, Tania, and Ahan drop Suhana into her car. Suhana is seen chatting with Tania while walking towards her car, and Agastya, who is standing nearby, helps her into the car. As Suhana prepares to sit in the car, she waves to Agastya, who responds by blowing her a kiss before closing the car door. You can watch the video here. Rumors of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating erupted when Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter joined the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas celebrations. Suhana attended the party with Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda, held at Kunal Kapoor’s residence. For the uninitiated, Agastya and Navya are the children of Shweta Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter) and Nikhil Nanda (Ritu Kapoor’s son). As mentioned above, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are set to make their Bollywood debuts in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. Along with them, the Indian adaptation of the famous comic stars Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja. Although the film is slated for release on Netflix, the release date has yet to be announced by the makers.

