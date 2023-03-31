Suhana Khan parties wearing Gauri Khan’s old dress; fans say they look alike | Bollywood





Suhana Khan recently attended Tania Shroff’s birthday party. Tania, who is the girlfriend of actor Ahan Shetty, had celebrated his birthday in Mumbai with a star-studded party which was graced by aspiring actors Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as well as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who would date Suhana. For the party, Suhana chose a dress from mom Gauri Khan’s wardrobe. Read also : Agastya Nanda gives his girlfriend Suhana Khan a kiss and escorts her to the car Suhana Khan wore Gauri Khan’s dress for a recent party. Suhana, who will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie The Archies, wore an animal print dress that was previously worn by Gauri Khan. A fan page shared a collage of the mother and daughter wearing the same dress years apart. While Suhana styled the off-the-shoulder snake-print dress with a gray and black belt and a shoulder bag, her interior designer mother wore the same dress with a huge black belt and shiny makeup. Suhana shared her photo from Tania Shroff’s birthday party on Instagram Stories and wrote, “dancing queens (snake emoji)”. She posed with her friend Muskan Chanana on the dance floor. Reacting to the photo of Suhana and Gauri shared on a fan page on Instgaram, one person wrote, “Beauties.” Another commented on their photos, “They look alike.” Another wrote, “Both are stunning.” Photos and videos of Tania Shroff’s birthday party have been circulating on social media. Along with Suhana, the party was attended by Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and others. Shanaya had shared a series of photos from Tania Shroff’s birthday party on Instagram Stories. One of the photos showed Shanaya hugging Khushi. Shanaya wore a black top with a tiger print skirt and a brown hat. Khushi wore a wine-colored top with a pair of black pants. Suhana and Khushi will make their acting debuts with The Archies. The film features a list of famous children, including Agastya Nanda. The Archies stars Suhana as Veronica, Khushi as Betty, and Agastya as Archie. While Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Agastya is the son of author-entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is the grandson of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi is the youngest daughter of the late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

