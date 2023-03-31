USSF Completes Service Uniform Fit Testing > United States Space Force > News





By SAF/PA Staff Writer, Air Force Public Affairs Secretary

/ Posted on March 30, 2023

WASHINGTON DC — The US Space Force completed its final service uniform fit test March 27-31 at the Pentagon. The initial fit test was conducted February 13-17 at Peterson Space Force Base. Fit testing is an essential process in the development of prototype sizing and fit. One hundred Goalkeepers from around the world were selected as participants in fit testing, an important step in delivering a top-notch uniform. “From the word ‘go’, we are committed to keeping Guardian feedback at the forefront of service dress development,” said Colonel James Jenkins, Director of the Office of Change Management Team. “We know Guardians are thrilled to have a uniform they can call their own and we are accelerating as quickly as possible to deliver a product they can wear with pride.” The Space Force unveiled its first prototype service dress uniform in September 2021, quickly followed by a uniform roadshow garnering feedback from The Guardian. “We used Guardian focus groups and roadshows to narrow down service dress design options,” said Wade Yamada, deputy director of the US Space Force staff. “We listened carefully to Guardian’s design and fit requests. In many ways, Guardians helped select our current service dress design.” The next step in the development of the service dress uniform is wear testing to assess the durability, functionality and comfort of the prototype. The wear test will begin in the summer of 2023. During the Wear Test, Guardians will wear the uniform three times a week and provide detailed feedback on the prototypes. “We are excited about the Guardians’ contribution to their future uniform,” said Catherine Lovelady, Uniform Manager for the Bureau’s Change Management Team. “We are passionate about our members continuing to have a say in creating a unique Space Force uniform.” Custodian feedback will continually be at the forefront of uniform development as the service strives to deliver to the force in late 2025.

