Miley Cyrus Wears Sheer White Dress for ‘Jaded’ Music Video





Miley Cyrus has been dealing with obscenity lately, and we’re loving every second of it. From plunging mini dresses and one-legged bodysuits to poolside lingerie, the ‘Flowers’ entertainer is entering the next era of her style journey and it’s still our favorite. For her latest outfit, the artist casually picked up not one, but TWO of the biggest fashion trends for Spring/Summer: cutouts and sheer. This week, Miley took to Instagram to share a “Backyard Session” music video for the song “Jaded” from her new album Endless Summer Vacation. Filmed in the star’s own garden (which you’ve probably already guessed from the title), the video shows Miley singing her heart out on a mirrored platform with an incredible view in the background. Along with giving major garden + vocal goals, Miley’s outfit also deserves a shout out. Dressed in a sheer white mini dress, the performer’s look features chunky hardware detailing around the torso, paired with delicate spaghetti straps around the hips and shoulders. Notably, the number has large cut-out panels on the bodice, which would create choppy tan lines, but hey! Miley finishes the cut with angular black sunglasses and a pair of minimalist silver heels. Watch the music video titled “JADED. BACKYARD SESSIONS OUT NOW”: Fans adore everything about the clip, commenting: QUEEN ON FIRE

Love him, kill him in this outfit for sure

I love Miley

I love you, woman! We’ve rounded up a handful of similar mini dresses to buy now if you’re already marking this outfit for summer: Superdown Cia Mini Dress Credit: Turn Rebellious Fashion sequin cut out mini dress in white Credit: ASOS Rebecca Vallance Grace embellished cutout mini dress 1 credit Simmi Plus long sleeve ruched mini dress with open back in white Now 55% off Credit: ASOS Cutouts have been a big part of Miley’s wardrobe lately. To refresh your memory, who could forget that *unbelievable* high-waisted leotard situation? Or that chic LBD with prominent keyhole detailing on top? Yes, we can’t wait to see what Miley wears next. Follow Natacha on instagram.

