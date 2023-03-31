Fashion
This midi dress on sale is perfect for travel
Maybe it’s because I shop for a living, but I’ve always been one to buy a new dress before I go on vacation, especially when the destination is somewhere warm and tropical. If you’re like me and want to treat yourself to some new yarn before your next trip, there’s one dress that needs to be on your radar: the Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress.
Not only is Amazon shoppers’ favorite dress trendy, stylish and versatile, it’s also incredibly affordable. Right now you can get the Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress up to 15% off with a special double discount, accessible by using the coupon on site at checkout for additional savings. With this deal, the popular midi dress is just $45, a good price if you compare it to similar styles from other brands.
Buy: amazon.com$45 with on-site coupon (originally $52)
Based on its over 2,200 five-star ratings, you’ll quickly fall in love with the Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress‘ Airy, pull-on construction, which is made with a soft, breathable rayon fabric and features an elastic waistband for optimal flexibility and comfort. Its midi skirt offers coverage while elevating your travel wardrobe with its layered ruffles. This, combined with the elegant flutter sleeves of the dress, makes it a standout piece that can be worn on multiple occasions, both casual and formal.
And, best of all, it’s available in 26 different colors. So you can easily find the classic hue that matches your personal style, go for something eye-catching, or choose multiple options to look cute every day of your trip. Sizes for the Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress ranging from XS to 2XL.
Between its sleekness, wide range of colors, and easy-to-style look, it’s not hard to see why the Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress has racked up so many perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom are travelers. A vacationer wrote, “The style is perfect for dressing down or dressing up with a change of shoes and accessories. A perfect versatile dress with a lovely modest neckline, fitted bodice and pretty ruffled sleeves.” They also added that the skirt had “wonderful drape”, “the fabric is cool and elegant” and called it “a gorgeous must-have holiday dress”.
Another customer exclaimed“I really loved how flowy this dress was! I took it on a cruise and it was so easy to care for; it came wonderfully packaged and [did] not [look] wrinkled when I took it out of the suitcase.” In fact, one reviewer noted that it is a “very flattering dress for all body types” and another traveler said that they received “many compliments on it” and said it was “a great, easy dress, great length and great value for money”.
Even if you don’t have a trip planned, you’ll quickly see that the Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress will be the MVP of your everyday wardrobe. As a featured customer: “One of my favorite things about this dress is the versatility it offers. I’ve worn it for brunch with friends, a picnic and even to work with a blazer and heels. It is also easy to dress up or down with the right accessories.”
And, since it is “super comfortable” And “hits you in all the right places,” As other reviewers have described, you’ll want to wear it at everything on your social calendar weddings, baby showers, holiday parties, and more. One last happy customer“The pictures really don’t do it justice. It exceeded my expectations and I’ll probably order another one in a different color.”
So what are you waiting for? Take it Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress while it is for sale on Amazon. And, feel free to add a few colors to your cart, we know you want them!
At the time of publication, the price was $45.
