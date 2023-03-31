8 dresses perfect for Easter brunch





With Easter just over a week away, you may be finalizing your brunch plans and figuring out what to wear. Lucky for you, I’ve rounded up 8 gorgeous summer dresses that will make lovely Easter brunch looks. From spring florals to pretty pastels, take a look at these 8 styles and how I recommend you wear them for Easter and all your spring occasions. BILA77 Via Marisol Dress | $120 BILA77 Floral prints and Easter dresses go together like peanut butter and jelly, and I think the look of this BILA77 dress is to die for. Featuring a peplum (you heard it here first: peplums are back) and a darling pink-on-white floral print, this dress was designed for garden parties, casual weddings, and of course. , Easter brunches. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Rails Amellia Dress | $248 tracks Although this dress from Rails is still in a floral print, I love that it’s not your typical pastel color palette that you think of when you start shopping for floral dresses in the spring. The colors here are modern and bright, with cap sleeves and a lightweight linen material that makes it so easy to wear. Sanctuary Eyelet Maxi Dress in Pink No.3 | $169 Sanctuary I always love the look of eyelet fabric in spring, and this pink eyelet dress from Sanctuary is no exception. The shape is feminine and soft, with short bubble sleeves and an ankle hem, I would pair this dress with espadrilles for a classic spring ensemble. MISA Los Angeles Street Dress | $450 MASS Los Angeles This dress gives me modernity Bridgerton vibrates in the best possible way. Featuring an off-the-shoulder sleeve, corset-style bodice and flowing skirt printed with a vibrant floral pattern, it’s a true centerpiece of a dress. You can even add a straw hat to this look for a complete garden party look. Princess Polly Emily Maxi Dress | $74 Princess Polly This printed maxi dress will not only be a great Easter brunch dress, but it will also become your go-to dress for all your spring and summer occasions. Keep it casual with a wicker basket bag, denim jacket and slide sandals, or dress it up with skintight heels and statement earrings. Zadig & Voltaire Rusty Dress | $898 Zadig & Voltaire Expand beyond the florals with this bright orange paisley-print dress from Zadig & Voltaire. The dress shape and ruffle details are modern and sophisticated, so you will stand out from the rest of the brunch crowd. 7) Handpicked Ruffle Dress x NA-KD Handpicked x NA-KD Ruffled Dress | $55 Handpicked x NA-KD If you’re not a big fan of printed dresses, this solid baby blue dress from Handpicked x NA-KD is a sweet alternative that’s one color but still the perfect shade for an Easter brunch. The fabric belt is also a nice detail that adds shape to this airy dress. Amanda Uprichard Coralie Dress | $260 Amanda Uprichard From afar, this dress appears to be made of a pastel dyed fabric, but upon closer inspection, it’s actually made of a watercolor-like floral print in various pastel shades. Wear with simple nude sandals to let the dress take center stage.

