Comerica Bank to Host Fifth Annual Prom Dress Campaign, Benefitting Jackets for Jobs – Press & Guide





Comerica Bank is welcoming donations for its fifth annual Prom Dress Drive which continues through April 21, in support of community partner Jackets for Jobs. Individuals and businesses can drop off new or gently used gowns at participating Comerica institutions for the benefit of students in Southeast Michigan. Eleven Comerica Bank banking centers and offices in the Detroit metro area will serve as collection sites. Participating locations will also accept accessories such as jewelry, shoes, handbags and shawls. For the first time, Comerica will supply donated dresses and accessories to Jackets for Jobs, a Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on career development and breaking down barriers by providing high-quality apparel that gives customers a professional look and feel to support job success. Over the past few years, our colleagues, customers and communities have come together with immense generosity during our previous prom dress campaigns to support local teens, said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank’s national community impact manager. . While interest in contributing to this great cause remains strong, our new partnership with Jackets for Jobs allows us to continue to connect to the community through an exceptional community organization committed to helping others thrive and succeed. . Since 2017, Comerica has donated more than 5,300 dresses to benefit local teens who otherwise might not be able to afford formal wear and experience high school prom tradition, including more than 900 last year after a two-year postponement due to COVID-19. pandemic. When we remove barriers and reduce challenges for those in need that unlock opportunities and provide experiences that enhance self-esteem, we positively impact lives and help transform our communities, said Alison Vaughn , founder and executive director of Jackets for Jobs. With the support of Comerica Bank, we are convinced that we can achieve this and help our young people by giving them the chance to attend their own special events with beauty and, above all, with confidence. This is an exciting undertaking, and we look forward to welcoming our store which can help so many teenagers this year. Donation locations Individuals and local businesses, including bridal and clothing boutiques in surrounding areas, who wish to donate dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress Campaign can do so in the following metro Detroit locations: Ann Arbor , Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Livonia, New Baltimore, Northville and Novi. Those who donate dresses and accessories to the Comerica Prom Dress Drive in Detroit can do so by dropping off items at the main lobby of the Comerica Bank Center located at 411 West Lafayette Street in Detroit, or at one of several other locations . The following Comerica Bank branches will accept donations: Comerica banking centers Ann Arbor | Stadium Blvd.-Pauline: 1969 W. Stadium Blvd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Auburn Hills | Auburn Hills Campus: 3501 Hamlin Road, Ste. 1, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Bloomfield Hills | Woodward-Hunter: 36440 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Bloomfield Hills | Telegraph-Long Lake: 3910 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 100 Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Cherborn | Michigan-American: 16150 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, MI 48126

Gros Pointe | Fisher-St. Paul: 415 Fisher Road, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

New Baltimore | Gratiot-Cotton: 50300 Gratiot Ave., New Baltimore, MI 48051

Northville | Northville: 129 E. Main St., Northville, MI 48167

novia | Grand River and Beck: 47440 Grand River, Novi, MI 48374 Comerica Offices Detroit | Comerica Bank Center: 411 W. Lafayette St., Detroit, MI 48226

Livonia | Livonia Operations Center: 39200 W. Six Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152

