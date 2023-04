Bomber Command, the classic men’s jacket is back | Fashion

JThe bomber jacket is never a useful addition to a wardrobe and is enjoying a style resurgence, having played a key role on the catwalks, from Prada and Saint Laurent to Loewes’ plush leather version. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have been playing with scale for the past few seasons, giving the oversized look a boost in popularity. Pharrell Williams in Ernest W Baker at the 65th GRAMMY Awards Photography: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/PR The Pradas pink leather bomber was spotted on Canadian rapper Drake in his music video, while Louis Vuitton’s new menswear creative director Pharrell Williams opted for a fitted Ernest W Baker bomber in red leather studded with pants to match the Grammys. Something classic for everyday wear or a statement piece for special occasions? A baseball team’s Zaras satin fit is similar to a souvenir jacket, with the color and fabric giving it trophy status. Remember the Ryan Goslings Drive jacket? Case closed. Wear for parties or events. Ditto for varsity jackets, with the best buys to be found on resale sites. Depop has some great 40s styles, and cudoni.com has a cream Casablanca jacket (195). Streamline your search by color and if you wear a lot of neutrals, add a bright hue into the mix. Meanwhile, River Islands minimal black, Gaps old-school green with orange lining (75) and Weekdays retro navy (79) are everyday outfits now that spring is here. Pair a leather version (339, allsaints.com), Axel Arigato (3, below) or Khaki Gloves (220) with denim. Experiment with models like Rodd and Gunn (4, below) and Oliver Spencers Langar (360), and style with pointed pants or jeans and a white t-shirt. 1. Wool, 190, cos.com 2. Satin89.99, zara.com 3. Khaki, 315, axelarigato.com 4. Verified295, roddandgunn.com 5. Oversized49.99, hm.com 6. Cord69, weekend.com 7. Lightweight220, glove.co.uk 8. Leather75, riverisland.com 9. Suede369, allsaints.com 10. Jersey95, mkistore.fr

