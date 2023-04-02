Men’s tennis drops games to three of the top 40 teams, beats Butler – The Vanderbilt Hustler

In their final doubleheader of the 2023 season on March 18, Vanderbilt’s men’s tennis team lost a nail-biter to the No. 26 Florida Gators before bouncing back with a 4-3 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The following weekend, the Commodores lost games to No. 12 Mississippi State and No. 33 Ole Miss; the latter being a tough pill to swallow as Vanderbilt lost three straight sets en route to a 5-2 loss. The Commodores, however, excelled during that two-week streak in the doubles court, sporting a combined 7-3 record with two games unfinished.

The tandem of senior Siim Troost and junior Jérémie Casabon was quick to back to their winning ways, beating Axel Nefve and Will Grant of Florida 6-4. Nefve and Grant are ranked 106th and 72nd in the latest ITA singles rankings, but make no mistake: this performance came as no surprise. The Troost/Casabon duo were only days away from shutting out Georgias Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde, currently ranked 11th in the last ITA doubles rankings.

Vanderbilts’ second match against Butler was tied at 3 apiece when the double point was decided and the match was called off. This success was rewarded with a No. 35 ranking in the last edition of the ITA doubles ranking before last weekend. They then defended that title with a win over the nation’s No. 44 team, Carles Hernandez and Nemanja Malesevic, before losing their first game in weeks to Mississippis J. Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk.

Troost and Casabon also took care of business on the singles court, sporting a combined 3-0 record in the first weekend. Troost played fourth in singles all weekend while Casabon played fifth against Florida and missed the match against Butler. The following weekend, Troost split his matches, falling to Mississippi States Ewen Lumsden and bouncing back to beat Mississippis Noah Schlagenhauf. Casabon didn’t fare as well, falling in straight sets to the Bulldogs and then losing a three-set marathon two days later to the Rebels.

Vanderbilts’ second doubles team may have been even more impressive than their upper classes of late, as the young duo of freshman Nathan Cox and sophomore Michael Ross don’t lost just 5 games in 3 games before facing Ole Miss, where they showed true grit in a 7-6 nailbiter to clinch the doubles point for the Commodores. However, their dominance hasn’t carried over to the singles court as the pair have gone 1-7 combined over the past two weeks. The former top-notch recruits have been in high demand, however, playing at the No. 1 and No. 3 singles spots respectively. Cox lost a match in straight sets to Floridas Nefve before losing 10-5 in a ten-point third-set tiebreaker to Butlers Thomas Brennan. Likewise, Ross lost in straight sets to ITA No. 74 Jonah Braswell but bounced back to defeat Butler’s Borja Miralles 7-5, 6-4. Additionally, Cox took a set from No. 66 Nikola Slavic of Ole Miss last Sunday, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Joubert Klopper and No. 3 Macsen Sisam for the Commodores were one game away from victory over Florida before the doubles point was earned and the game was called off. The pair would return later in the day and demolish the Butlers’ third doubles team 6-2. Unfortunately, their success did not continue the following weekend, as they fell to the two visiting Mississippian teams. Klopper split his first weekend matches in second place in singles, falling to Floridas Will Grant and beating Butlers Alvaro Vadillo, then dropped both matches the following weekend. Losses included an absolute slash against J. Hallquist Lithen of Ole Miss, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Sisam, on the other hand, dropped both of his singles matches at the end of training on the first weekend. The last was a heartbreak on No. 5 singles court against Butlers Rahulniket Konakanch, 7-6(6), 7-6(5). He then bounced back and was the only Commodore to have an undefeated singles weekend against the nation’s No. 12 and No. 33 sides, playing two tight 3-setters at the No. 6 singles position and winning both matches. .

The Commodores have been through the gauntlet of a schedule lately, but they’ve managed to hold on, winning 11 out of a possible 28 points and losing five games in 3 sets last weekend, which could have changed the record for Commodores during this period. go from 1-3 to a much more impressive 3-1. It shows how close Vanderbilt is to competing with the nation’s top talent. Propelled by their young stallions at the top of the range, the future looks bright in Nashville.

The Commodores will be on the road this weekend, facing Alabama on Friday and Auburn on Sunday.