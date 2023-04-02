Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team lost another game to No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in eruption mode on Saturday 20-12, in the JMA Dome during the senior day.

This one, however, had a different feel.

Mainly because of the crazy streak early in the fourth quarter that seemed to take away a Syracuse goal and led directly to a Notre Dame goal at a time when the Orange had a one-goal lead.

That streak sparked a raging Notre Dame run that saw the Irish score the game’s final nine goals in around 12 minutes to take a 12-11 lead over Syracuse and turn it into a 20-12 over Notre Dame.

The sequence in question went as follows:

At the start of the fourth trimester, Joey Shoulder find finn thompson with a great look inside for an open look at the goal. Finn threw a shot that the Notre Dame keeper Liam Entenman rescued, but the fact that he is off balance causes him to fall backwards. His stick went into the net and the top of his stick rippled the net. The entire head of his stick was over the goal line, but the referees did not call for a goal and play continued. Notre Dame ran onto the pitch and immediately scored to tie the game at 12.

It certainly appeared that SU had been ripped off and the referees had taken a goal away from them when they should have had a 13-11 lead.

Here is the problem. The NCAA Lacrosse rulebook disagrees. THANKS Chris Jastrzembski for clarification:

AR 46. A goalkeeper, in possession of the ball, brings the stick back into the plane of the goal. DECISION: Legal game, no goals scored. (Only a ball lost beyond the plane of the goal counts).

It is only a goal when the ball is free after crossing the line. If the ball crosses the line inside the goalkeeper’s stick, it is not a goal. On the replay, it is, in my estimation, impossible to tell exactly when the ball is completely inside Entenmann’s stick.

If you ask my opinion, I don’t think Entenmann had control of it before the ball crossed the line. But that’s not how proofreading works. There is not enough video evidence, in my opinion, to say with 100% certainty exactly when the ball enters the bat versus when it crossed the line. And that’s why I think even if they had gone to play again to review, they wouldn’t have called it a goal.

As for the game itself, it got completely out of control after that streak. Notre Dame closed the game on a 9-0 run as the Orange crumbled in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t win a head-to-head. They couldn’t stop. The whole game fell apart after that streak. I don’t know how much of that was due to the scoreless call, but regardless, it was a disaster for SU.

Speaking of disaster, the face-off situation has completely derailed any hopes of success against quality teams Syracuse has had this season. They lost the battle, 23-13, in that game, including 9-2 in the fourth. Those fortunes aren’t likely to change anytime next month.

Cole Kirst (2G, 2A) led the way on senior day with four points, while another graduate Alex Simmons (3G) finished with a hat trick. Owen Hiltz (2G, 1A) scored three points, while Joey Spallina (1G, 1A), Michael Leo (1G, 1A), and Olexo set (1G, 1A) both had them. will score made 12 saves.

The Oranges will be back in action next weekend when they hit the road for their final non-conference game of the regular season against the Princeton Tigers April 8 at 12 p.m.