Fashion
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Orange crashes in fourth quarter to lose to Notre Dame, 20-12
Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team lost another game to No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in eruption mode on Saturday 20-12, in the JMA Dome during the senior day.
This one, however, had a different feel.
Mainly because of the crazy streak early in the fourth quarter that seemed to take away a Syracuse goal and led directly to a Notre Dame goal at a time when the Orange had a one-goal lead.
That streak sparked a raging Notre Dame run that saw the Irish score the game’s final nine goals in around 12 minutes to take a 12-11 lead over Syracuse and turn it into a 20-12 over Notre Dame.
The sequence in question went as follows:
At the start of the fourth trimester, Joey Shoulder find finn thompson with a great look inside for an open look at the goal. Finn threw a shot that the Notre Dame keeper Liam Entenman rescued, but the fact that he is off balance causes him to fall backwards. His stick went into the net and the top of his stick rippled the net. The entire head of his stick was over the goal line, but the referees did not call for a goal and play continued. Notre Dame ran onto the pitch and immediately scored to tie the game at 12.
It certainly appeared that SU had been ripped off and the referees had taken a goal away from them when they should have had a 13-11 lead.
Here is the problem. The NCAA Lacrosse rulebook disagrees. THANKS Chris Jastrzembski for clarification:
AR 46. A goalkeeper, in possession of the ball, brings the stick back into the plane of the goal. DECISION: Legal game, no goals scored. (Only a ball lost beyond the plane of the goal counts).
It is only a goal when the ball is free after crossing the line. If the ball crosses the line inside the goalkeeper’s stick, it is not a goal. On the replay, it is, in my estimation, impossible to tell exactly when the ball is completely inside Entenmann’s stick.
If you ask my opinion, I don’t think Entenmann had control of it before the ball crossed the line. But that’s not how proofreading works. There is not enough video evidence, in my opinion, to say with 100% certainty exactly when the ball enters the bat versus when it crossed the line. And that’s why I think even if they had gone to play again to review, they wouldn’t have called it a goal.
As for the game itself, it got completely out of control after that streak. Notre Dame closed the game on a 9-0 run as the Orange crumbled in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t win a head-to-head. They couldn’t stop. The whole game fell apart after that streak. I don’t know how much of that was due to the scoreless call, but regardless, it was a disaster for SU.
Speaking of disaster, the face-off situation has completely derailed any hopes of success against quality teams Syracuse has had this season. They lost the battle, 23-13, in that game, including 9-2 in the fourth. Those fortunes aren’t likely to change anytime next month.
Cole Kirst (2G, 2A) led the way on senior day with four points, while another graduate Alex Simmons (3G) finished with a hat trick. Owen Hiltz (2G, 1A) scored three points, while Joey Spallina (1G, 1A), Michael Leo (1G, 1A), and Olexo set (1G, 1A) both had them. will score made 12 saves.
The Oranges will be back in action next weekend when they hit the road for their final non-conference game of the regular season against the Princeton Tigers April 8 at 12 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2023/4/1/23666154/syracuse-mens-lacrosse-orange-collapse-in-fourth-quarter-to-lose-to-notre-dame-20-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump’s indictment could further harm the Trump Organization, experts say
- President Joko Widodo’s response when asked about the contents of FIFA’s letter
- Russian and Belarusian table tennis players return as neutral | More sports news
- How I created a fashion store in Fallout 76
- Google cuts some perks to cut costs amid AI race
- Spanish PM urges Beijing to discuss peace plan with Zelenskiy | China
- UK orders third aircraft carrier amid Russian threat
- Driving Innovation in Europe: Insights from Industry and Technology Leaders
- Wimbledon lifts suspension of Russian and Belarusian tennis players | War news Russia-Ukraine
- 23 best casual shoes in 2023, reviewed by style experts
- Travelport Secures $200 Million Investment to Build Momentum and Drive Further Innovation
- Accountability is coming for Donald Trump